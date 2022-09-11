Read full article on original website
WAFF
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving multiple vehicles impacted traffic on County Line Road on Thursday morning. The Madison Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area of County Line Road and Palmer Road for at least four hours due to possible blockages from the crash. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed the crash resulted in multiple injuries.
WAFF
Two-year-old flown to Birmingham hospital after being struck by car in Moulton
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-year-old was flown to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Moulton. According to an official with the Moulton Police Department, the crash occurred on Court Street around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. The official says that officers discovered that a child...
2-year-old child hit by SUV in Moulton
A two-year-old child was struck by a car in Moulton on Wednesday morning.
wbrc.com
Cullman Co. School bus driver suffers broken rib after head-on collision; no students on board
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County School bus driver is recovering at a hospital following a head-on collision on Sept. 15. No students were on board the Harmony school bus 16-20. The accident happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort. The driver was taking the bus...
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in downtown Huntsville after outage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in downtown Huntsville. The outage impacted customers from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to California Street. As of 11:45 a.m., power has been restored.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police investigating after body found near boat ramp
A death investigation is underway after Decatur Police found a man’s body at the Osprey Point Boat Ramp at Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road. Officers found the body of a white male near the edge of the waterway about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said there are no obvious...
Sheffield man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by pack of dogs in Lawrence County
A 9-year-old Lawrence County boy is recovering at Huntsville Hospital after he was attacked by a pack of dogs while riding his bike. Gavin Peoples was attacked Saturday afternoon on Lawrence County Road 582. His mother, Stephanie Overton, said if it wasn't for nearby residents rushing to rescue him, "there is no telling what we would be doing today."
Decatur man charged with theft, fleeing police
A man was arrested after police say he stole a car and ran away from law enforcement officials in Decatur.
wbrc.com
Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
WAFF
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
WAFF
One person in critical condition following Friday night crash
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was in critical condition Friday night following a crash on Pulaski Pike in Toney. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), three people were injured in the crash, two were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries while a third was in critical condition.
WAAY-TV
Moulton woman arrested after dogs attack 9-year-old in Lawrence County
A Moulton woman has been charged with violating Emily's Law after a pack of dogs she co-owned attacked a 9-year-old boy, severely injuring him. Tanya Lynn Emery, 36, was arrested Wednesday by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office previously said Emery was caring for the dogs at a...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds impacted by Huntsville power outage
UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says it has restored power to all customers affected by the power outage in downtown Huntsville. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448. The outage was caused by a transformer burning up inside the substation, according to the utility. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities is...
weisradio.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
WAFF
Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with multiple counts of identity theft for cashing checks in Decatur and various other locations in north Alabama. The Decatur Police Department received a report on Sept. 7 from a financial institution with locations in Decatur that someone had...
4 arrested after man crashes car in yard, woman hides behind hutch
Four people were arrested after Morgan County Sheriff Deputies tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Somerville.
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
WAAY-TV
2 men face kidnapping, robbery charges after police say they attacked Madison woman
Two Athens men face multiple charges related to their alleged roles in the attack of a Madison woman on Monday. Madison Police said the incident was reported as a burglary Monday morning on Mountain View Lane. When officers arrived, they learned the woman had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance, according to the department.
