Huntsville, AL

Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving multiple vehicles impacted traffic on County Line Road on Thursday morning. The Madison Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area of County Line Road and Palmer Road for at least four hours due to possible blockages from the crash. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed the crash resulted in multiple injuries.
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
Decatur Police investigating after body found near boat ramp

A death investigation is underway after Decatur Police found a man’s body at the Osprey Point Boat Ramp at Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road. Officers found the body of a white male near the edge of the waterway about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said there are no obvious...
Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
One person in critical condition following Friday night crash

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was in critical condition Friday night following a crash on Pulaski Pike in Toney. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), three people were injured in the crash, two were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries while a third was in critical condition.
Moulton woman arrested after dogs attack 9-year-old in Lawrence County

A Moulton woman has been charged with violating Emily's Law after a pack of dogs she co-owned attacked a 9-year-old boy, severely injuring him. Tanya Lynn Emery, 36, was arrested Wednesday by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office previously said Emery was caring for the dogs at a...
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds impacted by Huntsville power outage

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says it has restored power to all customers affected by the power outage in downtown Huntsville. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448. The outage was caused by a transformer burning up inside the substation, according to the utility. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities is...
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with multiple counts of identity theft for cashing checks in Decatur and various other locations in north Alabama. The Decatur Police Department received a report on Sept. 7 from a financial institution with locations in Decatur that someone had...
