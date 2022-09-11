Read full article on original website
“It helps remove financial barriers”: A-State student awarded scholarship
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year the Washington Media Scholars Foundation awards 50 scholarships to students in need across the country. This year, one of those recipients is a student at Arkansas State University. Every 15 minutes, the clock tower at A-State rings out across the campus. Each chime signifies...
Afterschool program gives adults a second chance at education
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Thinking about going back to school but don’t know where to get started? The Newport School District may have the answer. They are offering adult education courses as a way to give back and get more people involved in the community. Program Director Grover Welch...
Community members speak about barriers in the workplace for Arkansas women
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Women in Northeast Arkansas got together Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s impeding their success in the Natural State. The Arkansas Women’s Commission held a meeting on Sept. 14 at the Delta Center for Economic Development in Jonesboro. The commission was reinstated back in...
Batesville looks toward grant for more musical opportunities
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Things may become livelier in Batesville, as they can expand their entertainment field thanks to a new opportunity. On Monday, Sept. 12, Main Street Batesville said the city was chosen as 1 out of 36 cities in the United States to participate in the voting round of the 2023-2025 Levitt Amp Entertainment Program.
Chamber of Commerce prepares for “Summer on the Square”
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its “Summer on the Square” event in September, where there’s bound to be food and fun for those of all ages. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square...
Jonesboro Regional Commerce Business Expo wraps up 32nd year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One roof with one mission: Looking for business opportunities. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo wrapped up Wednesday for the 32nd year. Businesses, large and small, lined the First National Bank Arena with the goal of sharing and connecting. Chairwoman Lorie Cartwright has helped...
Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s food and fun in Greene County this weekend, and one community is excited. The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on Pruitt Street. The festival will be hosted by Greene County Future Fund, with the...
Nonprofit organization offering free meals to senior citizens
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization out of Lawrence County is helping seniors by offering free meals. The Black Area Development Corporation said it offers free meals to seniors ages 60 and older, as well as those with disabilities. BRAD has senior center locations in Walnut Ridge, Corning Piggott,...
Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”
Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
Business owner encourages victims to use their voice
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Massage therapy is intended to be a relaxing and stress-free experience, a place without the worry of unwanted attention or touch. For business owner Jennifer Woodside, delivering a safe environment is her main concern. “My job as a massage therapist is to help the client feel...
Popular barbeque festival to offer free vaccines
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Visitors to a popular Northeast Arkansas festival will not only enjoy some delicious barbecue, but they can also get a free COVID shot. The City of Jonesboro announced Tuesday that the Arkansas Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccines at The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The ADH booth will be located at 407 Union St.
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
Howl & Holler (9/14/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday nights means more sports talk. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights at 8:00pm on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space. But...
Sept. 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
Family raising money for 3 kids of woman killed in Memphis shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left without a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and […]
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/13/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups. NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/13/22)
City approves new facility for police department
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Out with the old, in with the new, as officers in one Independence County community will get a new home. Following a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville Police Department is set to move into a new facility after only being at their current one for three years.
2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas
Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas.
