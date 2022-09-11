Read full article on original website
16-year-old rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Huron Street near Magnolia. Toledo Police say when they arrived, one male was found with at least one gunshot wound. Police recovered at least one bullet casing at the scene.
U.S. Postal worker held up by man with gun in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A U.S. postal worker was held up Wednesday morning by a man with a gun in north Toledo. According to a police report, the worker was delivering mail in the area of Mulberry and East Pearl streets about 10 a.m. when an unknown male approached her. The man, dressed in black, demanded the victim's "arrow key," she told police.
Witness follows car after central Toledo drive-by shooting, leads to arrests
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police received multiple 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on Hill Avenue near Wenz around noon on Tuesday. A person who witnessed the shooting followed the vehicle and informed police of the suspects' location. According to a report, police conducted a felony stop at Dorr and Parkside and arrested two suspects: Robert Macklin, 23, and Kenneth Jones, 20. A firearm was found in the vehicle.
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot in Toledo on Wednesday night. According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m. They said one male was transported to an area hospital with injuries TPD later described as life-threatening.
WTOL-TV
Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo
The individual was transported to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
TPD: Man injured from gunshot wound Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were alerted to gunshots at a residence in the 400 block of Boston Place at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the central Toledo location after a "Shotspotter," an automated device that notifies police of gunfire in the area, identified a gunshot at a residence. According to a report, police also responded to a Sunoco gas station on Central and Cherry for a vehicle allegedly involved in the situation.
Two shot in Toledo Monday night, including 15-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of Monday night shootings, including one in which a teenager was wounded. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Royalton Road in west Toledo about 7:45 p.m. A 15-year-old male was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to a police report.
TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
13abc.com
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo on Monday, according to police records. The first happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Royalton. Police say officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Life squad...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
nbc24.com
Toledo reacts to charges in death of Damia Ezell
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has been without 10-year-old Damia Ezell since February. "It stirs an emotion because she was so young and so beautiful to be taken away from life at such a young age," said Laurence Collins, owner of Robert's Food & Spirits. Since her death, Toledo police...
Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
WKHM
Shots Fired in the Area of Withington Stadium Tuesday Afternoon, Forces Lockdown
Due to shots fired in the area of Withington Stadium Tuesday afternoon. The eighth-grade football game between the Middle School at Parkside and Tecumseh went into lockdown. The stadium and surrounding area were put in “shelter in place” mode. The City of Jackson Police Department responded and once they issued an “all clear”, students and players were released to their parents and guardians.
13abc.com
Community demands justice after indictments in connection to Damia Ezell’s murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight months after 10-year-old Damia Ezell was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Toledo, officials have indicted three people in connection to the murder. Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Since that announcement, some people...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to man waving knife around near daycare facility
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of a man waving a knife around in the area of North College and Frazee avenues, Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. The man, a 29-year-old BGSU student, was taken to Wood County Hospital. He was evaluated by Unison, which determined that placement should be found for him in a Veterans Administration facility.
13abc.com
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash
LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
13abc.com
Case Files: Unsolved homicide of Sarah Beacher
Brown was shot near his home on East Central in 2021. Toledo Police say they have no witnesses, video of the shooting, or a single tip reported to Crime Stopper.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
WTOL-TV
North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
