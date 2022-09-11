Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
ESPN
Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for last friendlies before World Cup
Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dropped...
ESPN
Gonzalo Higuain's brace lifts Inter Miami over Crew
Gonzalo Higuain scored a goal Tuesday -- and Wednesday -- in the same match to help Inter Miami keep their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Crew in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Higuain gave Miami (11-13-6, 39 points) the lead in the 25th minute before Cucho Hernandez...
ESPN
World No. 1 men's tennis player Carlos Alcaraz makes quick-turnaround trip home to play for Spain in Davis Cup finals
MADRID -- It was a quick turnaround for tennis' new No. 1. Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup finals. "I'm very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my...
ESPN
Man United's Marcus Rashford suffers injury as Erik ten Hag faces striker crisis
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a potential crisis up front after confirming Marcus Rashford has picked up a "muscle injury." Rashford has been ruled out of Thursday's Europa League clash at FC Sheriff and with Anthony Martial also injured, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only main option in attack.
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING--Freeman, Los Angeles, .329; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .324; McNeil, New York, .322; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .305; J.Iglesias, Colorado, .300; M.Machado, San Diego, .299; Arenado, St. Louis, .298; S.Marte, New York, .292; Hoerner, Chicago, .291; Bohm, Philadelphia, .289. RUNS--Betts, Los Angeles, 110; Freeman, Los Angeles, 104; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 101; Swanson,...
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Erling Haaland saves the day, Juventus struggle, best U21 player?
Matchday two of the Champions League group stage is wrapped up, providing fans with late drama, upsets and plenty of goals. We asked our writers Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland and Mark Ogden to answer some of our burning questions. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) What caught...
ESPN
PSG's Neymar slams Champions League referee on Twitter after booking for trademark celebration
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has hit out at a referee after he received a yellow card for his celebration in the Champions League on Wednesday. Neymar scored late to complete PSG's 3-1 comeback win at Maccabi Haifa after goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had put the French side ahead on the night.
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ronaldo exit could give...
ESPN
Chelsea players to blame for Thomas Tuchel sacking - Jorginho
Chelsea's vice-captain Jorginho has said the players "are responsible" for the departure of Thomas Tuchel last week. Tuchel was relieved of his duties last Wednesday, the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season's Champions League. Chelsea appointed...
