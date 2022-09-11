ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

ESPN

Gonzalo Higuain's brace lifts Inter Miami over Crew

Gonzalo Higuain scored a goal Tuesday -- and Wednesday -- in the same match to help Inter Miami keep their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Crew in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Higuain gave Miami (11-13-6, 39 points) the lead in the 25th minute before Cucho Hernandez...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Man United's Marcus Rashford suffers injury as Erik ten Hag faces striker crisis

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a potential crisis up front after confirming Marcus Rashford has picked up a "muscle injury." Rashford has been ruled out of Thursday's Europa League clash at FC Sheriff and with Anthony Martial also injured, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only main option in attack.
MLS
ESPN

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING--Freeman, Los Angeles, .329; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .324; McNeil, New York, .322; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .305; J.Iglesias, Colorado, .300; M.Machado, San Diego, .299; Arenado, St. Louis, .298; S.Marte, New York, .292; Hoerner, Chicago, .291; Bohm, Philadelphia, .289. RUNS--Betts, Los Angeles, 110; Freeman, Los Angeles, 104; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 101; Swanson,...
MLB
ESPN

Chelsea players to blame for Thomas Tuchel sacking - Jorginho

Chelsea's vice-captain Jorginho has said the players "are responsible" for the departure of Thomas Tuchel last week. Tuchel was relieved of his duties last Wednesday, the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season's Champions League. Chelsea appointed...
MLS

