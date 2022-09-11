Ana Williams-BergenNorth Country at Work: In the studio with painter Kit Thomas. Artist Kit Thomas grew up in Akwesasne but lived throughout the US as an adult. They came back to Akwesasne last year and say that now, everything is falling into place. At 41, they’re finally doing art full-time. Thomas says that they have "always put my work on the back burner, and I've never been allowed to truly give all my passion to art. But now it's my time."

AKWESASNE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO