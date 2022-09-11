Read full article on original website
North Country Public Radio
North Country at Work: In the studio with painter Kit Thomas
Ana Williams-BergenNorth Country at Work: In the studio with painter Kit Thomas. Artist Kit Thomas grew up in Akwesasne but lived throughout the US as an adult. They came back to Akwesasne last year and say that now, everything is falling into place. At 41, they’re finally doing art full-time. Thomas says that they have "always put my work on the back burner, and I've never been allowed to truly give all my passion to art. But now it's my time."
9/15/22: A visit to the Butterfly House in Paul Smiths
Monarch butterflies continue their southern migration this month. A great place to watch new butterflies emerge and take flight in the Adirondacks is the Butterfly House at the Paul Smith's College VIC. Also: A debate over whether to demolish the Crete Civic Center in Plattsburgh.
Visit a working dairy farm this Saturday in St. Lawrence County
It used to be most people across the North Country worked on a dairy farm, or knew someone who did. Things are very different today. Just a sliver of population works in agriculture, even though it remains one of the region’s biggest economic drivers. A popular event to introduce...
Twelve people accused of smuggling drugs into Malone's prison
Twelve people have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the state prison in Malone. State police say corrections officers detained eight people Saturday at Upstate Correctional Facility. They were arrested on charges of attempting to smuggle drug paraphernalia and controlled substances into the prison. According to state...
