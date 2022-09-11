Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
A Local Event Looking For Volunteers
A local event is looking for volunteers. The 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event needs volunteers for both their Idaho Falls and Pocatello walks. The Idaho Falls walk will be this Saturday at Snake River Landing. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 11:00 a.m. Then on Saturday...
eastidahonews.com
‘God Bless the USA’ singer Lee Greenwood shares his special tie to Idaho and answers 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
Tell me you live in Idaho, without telling me you live in Idaho. What better way than with locally manufactured potato gifts! The post Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old appeared first on Local News 8.
moderncampground.com
Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort
Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
eastidahonews.com
Local jazz group becoming a popular draw for music lovers
IDAHO FALLS — If you’ve been out and about in Idaho Falls recently, there’s a good chance you’ve heard The Dewdroppers. The group has become a popular draw in the local music scene and is constantly gaining new fans. The word has spread, and now the band is also playing gigs in surrounding states like Utah and Montana.
deseret.com
Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
Idaho State Journal
Call for images of Pocatello for city’s comprehensive plan
POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello invites community members to submit their favorite images of Pocatello for possible use in the Comprehensive Plan. To submit a photo, click on the “share a photograph” icon displayed on the city’s home page at pocatello.us. The City’s Planning &...
20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption
Pocatello Animal Services announced 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. The post 20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
eastidahonews.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
ksl.com
'Atrocious smell,' 'thousands of flies': Unsealed documents reveal more on Idaho funeral home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office is expected to file additional charges "in the future," according to a news release from the office.
eastidahonews.com
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Rexburg annexes Hibbard Flats, continues growth trajectory
Rexburg’s City Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the annexation and rezoning of Hibbard Flats at 1175 N. 12th W. from Madison County’s Rural Residential 1 to Low Density Residential 1. Most of the property is situated within Rexburg’s impact zone in Madison County. “It’s adjacent to...
Post Register
Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her
A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
Post Register
City Council approves purchase of fire station from Bonneville County
The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County. “It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,”...
Post Register
New Dairy Queen about to open in Blackfoot
A new Dairy Queen location will be opening in Blackfoot at 845 West Bridge Street. With construction nearing completion, they plan to open around Sept. 29. This new DQ location has been in the works for some time now. They were working on this store before COVID-19, at which point they put it on hold until they could get the formalities approved.
spotonidaho.com
UPDATE: Section of Idaho Falls street to be closed 'for quite some time' due to gas leak
The scene at the gas leak. | Courtesy Kerry Hammon UPDATE: Using alternate routes is strongly encouraged after lanes on Pancheri Drive will remain closed until at least Thursday morning due to a main gas line being hit. Fire department officials are asking drivers to avoid the area,...
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters from multiple agencies put out field fire near Arco Highway
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. Great teamwork this afternoon! Just before 4 p.m. today we were dispatched to a field fire on the Arco Highway. The reporting party told the emergency communications officer that they were shooting when a spark caused the field to ignite.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Blackout Holt Arena for ISU Football Home Opener
It's a blackout for Idaho State Football's home opener. The 0-2 Bengals kick off their home slate on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Central Arkansas at the revamped Holt Arena. New head coach Charlie Ragle wants to "make Holt hostile", and it all starts this weekend.
