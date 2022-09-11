ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

A Local Event Looking For Volunteers

A local event is looking for volunteers. The 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event needs volunteers for both their Idaho Falls and Pocatello walks. The Idaho Falls walk will be this Saturday at Snake River Landing. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 11:00 a.m. Then on Saturday...
POCATELLO, ID
moderncampground.com

Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort

Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
eastidahonews.com

Local jazz group becoming a popular draw for music lovers

IDAHO FALLS — If you’ve been out and about in Idaho Falls recently, there’s a good chance you’ve heard The Dewdroppers. The group has become a popular draw in the local music scene and is constantly gaining new fans. The word has spread, and now the band is also playing gigs in surrounding states like Utah and Montana.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
deseret.com

Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Call for images of Pocatello for city’s comprehensive plan

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello invites community members to submit their favorite images of Pocatello for possible use in the Comprehensive Plan. To submit a photo, click on the “share a photograph” icon displayed on the city’s home page at pocatello.us. The City’s Planning &...
KIFI Local News 8

20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption

Pocatello Animal Services announced 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. The post 20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
ksl.com

'Atrocious smell,' 'thousands of flies': Unsealed documents reveal more on Idaho funeral home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office is expected to file additional charges "in the future," according to a news release from the office.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Rexburg annexes Hibbard Flats, continues growth trajectory

Rexburg’s City Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the annexation and rezoning of Hibbard Flats at 1175 N. 12th W. from Madison County’s Rural Residential 1 to Low Density Residential 1. Most of the property is situated within Rexburg’s impact zone in Madison County. “It’s adjacent to...
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her

A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

City Council approves purchase of fire station from Bonneville County

The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County. “It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,”...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

New Dairy Queen about to open in Blackfoot

A new Dairy Queen location will be opening in Blackfoot at 845 West Bridge Street. With construction nearing completion, they plan to open around Sept. 29. This new DQ location has been in the works for some time now. They were working on this store before COVID-19, at which point they put it on hold until they could get the formalities approved.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters from multiple agencies put out field fire near Arco Highway

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. Great teamwork this afternoon! Just before 4 p.m. today we were dispatched to a field fire on the Arco Highway. The reporting party told the emergency communications officer that they were shooting when a spark caused the field to ignite.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Blackout Holt Arena for ISU Football Home Opener

It's a blackout for Idaho State Football's home opener. The 0-2 Bengals kick off their home slate on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Central Arkansas at the revamped Holt Arena. New head coach Charlie Ragle wants to "make Holt hostile", and it all starts this weekend.
POCATELLO, ID

