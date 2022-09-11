Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Ole Miss baseball unveils 2023 conference schedule
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) unveiled the 2023 conference schedule for Ole Miss baseball. The Rebels will play [in order] Missouri, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama. Open this link to view Ole Miss’ schedule.
vicksburgnews.com
Rolling Fork native Caleb Ducking landed two touchdowns for Mississippi State
Rolling Fork native Caleb Ducking caught two touchdowns for Mississippi State University on Saturday. In a 39-17 win over Arizona, Ducking had seven catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. The senior wide receiver played for South Delta High School before heading to Holmes CC and MSU. The Bulldogs will...
Everything Coach Brian Kelly said about Mississippi State
Mississippi State (2-0) will visit LSU (1-1) this weekend for the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams this Saturday evening. The Bulldogs are fresh off of a road win at Arizona, while the Tigers evened their record with a blowout win at home against Southern University. LSU holds a 76-36-3...
wtva.com
Pontotoc church hosting water drive for Jackson
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Pontotoc is putting forth an effort to help folks in Jackson with a water drive. College Hill Church is located on Mississippi Highway 6. Watch the story in the video above.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: New Tampico Bay food truck now open in Columbus
The only thing better than the cool Monday weather was the discovery of Columbus’ latest food truck!. Tampico Bay Mexican Restaurant co-owner Christopher Rosales opened his family’s food truck for the first time on Monday to serve lunch right across the street from the restaurant located at 1515 College St.
wtva.com
Marietta teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teacher at Marietta Elementary School will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” next week. Ashlee Martin is a native of Prentiss County and is in her first year of teaching. She said her efforts to get on the show started in March and she...
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
wtva.com
Mississippi State University holds its bi-annual career expo
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University is holding its bi-annual career expo on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at The Mill. This gives students a head start when applying for internships, part-time jobs, full-time jobs or co-op opportunities. The event is hosted by the MSU Career Center, and it's...
Commercial Dispatch
New principal hired at Columbus High School
Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
wtva.com
Mantachie native celebrated 100th birthday
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - It was quite a scene on Thursday in Amory as family and residents and staff at Diversicare celebrated Lawson Brown’s 100th birthday. The Mantachie native served in World War II as an Army cook. He would later make a career building houses and is known...
wtva.com
Oktibbeha County NAACP collects 30K pounds of water for Jackson
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackson has lifted its boil water notice for citizens, but there is still a need for clean water. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) branch in Oktibbeha County hosted a water drive on Wednesday, and it ended on Thursday. Donations were brought...
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
wtva.com
Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
wtva.com
Shannon police investigate early morning school bus crash
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bus was involved in a car crash in Shannon Tuesday morning. A Shannon police officer said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 145 and Old Union Road around 7 a.m. The bus was turning to head on Highway 145 when a car struck...
Commercial Dispatch
Contact Helpline fundraiser set for Saturday
A few years ago, Evie Vidrine and a friend of hers both dealt with people close to them committing suicide. That spurred them to look for ways to help prevent it, and they learned Contact Helpline — an area crisis intervention service — did not have a dedicated fundraising event. So they started Tapas and Taps in 2019.
Commercial Dispatch
Beat up fleet, supply chain issues plague garbage pickup
“Garbage trucks are the most abused trucks on the road,” declared Golden Triangle Waste Services General Manager Mary Anne Gilliland. “There are a lot of moving parts. They’re heavily used. It’s hard on a truck.”. That wear and tear — coupled with perpetually snarled supply chains —...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
wtva.com
Babysitter charged with capital murder in death of toddler in Alcorn County
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Alcorn County charged a 23-year-old woman from Iuka with capital murder for the death of a toddler. According to an Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were called Tuesday evening to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth. They found a...
WLBT
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
