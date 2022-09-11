Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m.

According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed gunshot wound who they believe crashed his car into a house during the shooting.

Channel 11 crews observed evidence markers on the ground and bullet holes in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

