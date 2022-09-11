WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Win over the Wahoos
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 134 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns and Brice Bement breakdown Illinois football’s 24-3 win over Virginia, the first Power 5 non-conference victory for the Illini since 2011.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Win-over-the-Wahoos-e1nln8d
