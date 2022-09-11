Oklahoma State football: Dominic Richardson sets career high & key stats vs. Arizona State

STILLWATER — A slow start turned into exactly what No. 10-ranked Oklahoma State needed.

A victory.

The Cowboys beat Arizona State 34-17 late Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the season.

They got a big night from running back Dominic Richardson and a strong defensive performance.

Here is a look at the game through the numbers:

1: College Football Hall of Famer honored. OSU legend Terry Miller received a plaque from the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame for his upcoming induction.

2002: Members of the 2002 team — the first team to win a bowl game since 1988 — was honored at halftime.

9: Straight third-down attempts without converting to begin the game for Arizona State. The first conversion came with just more than 1 minute remaining in the third quarter.

7: Third-down attempts without a first down by Arizona State in the opening half. The Sun Devils had six total first downs in the half.

78: Yards for the Sun Devils on their first drive, resulting in a field goal.

80: Yards on Arizona State’s next six drives in the opening half. The Sun Devils did not score.

73: Yards on a reception by Arizona State’s Giovanni Sanders on the second play of the third quarter.

354: Total yards for the Sun Devils, who punted eight times.

3: Sacks by the Cowboys, with one apiece for defensive linemen Tyler Lacy, Brock Martin and Collin Oliver. Lacy also had 2.5 tackles for a loss.

10: Quarterback hurries by the Cowboys’ defense. Linebackers Mason Cobb and Xavier Benson combined for five.

27: Carries for OSU running back Dominic Richardson, a career high. He rushed for 131 yards and scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

5: Receptions for Richardson, easily passing his career high of two. He finished with 44 yards through the air, including a 23-yard reception that included a nifty hurdle over a defender to open the fourth.

143: Rushing yards by the Cowboys’ running backs nine days after they combined for 67 rushing yards in the win over Central Michigan.

31: Yards on a flea-flicker pass from Spencer Sanders to Bryson Green, a career-long reception for the sophomore receiver. He also had a career-best five receptions on nine targets.

83: Receiving yards for Green, also a career best. His previous best was 41 against Missouri State in last season’s opener.

268: Passing yards for Sanders, who passed for 406 yards against Central Michigan.

10: Straight wins at Boone Pickens Stadium, tying a program record.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: Dominic Richardson sets career high & key stats vs. Arizona State