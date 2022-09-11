Offensive Notebook: Rebels Offense Puts On a Show vs. Central Arkansas

Ole Miss offense bounces back from last week’s inconsistent performance by putting up 59 points.

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels pounded the Central Arkansas Bears 59-3 at home this Saturday behind an impressive offensive performance in Oxford.

The Rebels’ offense had their way against the Bears defense this game. After last week’s shaky performance against the Troy Trojans, Ole Miss strung together four quarters of consistent play. They attacked this game with a different sense of urgency from a week ago.

Let’s dive into the major takeaways of this game.

The Rebels' red zone offense was extremely efficient

Ole Miss scored eight touchdowns on Saturday, and seven of them were converted inside the red zone as the offense marched its way inside the 20-yard line eight times.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer connected with tight end transfer Michael Trigg on two red zone scores in the first quarter. The first touchdown pass went for seven yards, and the other score went for four. With 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Altmyer ran it in himself, stretching the Rebels’ lead 28-0.

After only putting up three points in the second quarter, Ole Miss running back Zach Evans found a hole in the Bears’ defense and capitalized with a six-yard rushing score. Three minutes later, Rebels’ quarterback Jaxson Dart found Trigg for a two-yard touchdown pass. This became Trigg’s third receiving score of the night, tying a school record for most in a single game.

Michael Trigg has developed chemistry with both quarterbacks

Tight end Michael Trigg found himself in the end zone three times in this game. Trigg transferred to the Rebels from USC along with quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While that chemistry stems from their time together at USC, and it continues to develop in the new system, Trigg and Altmyer were in sync all night. Trigg caught touchdown passes from both quarterbacks.

Dart checked in for the Rebels with 51 seconds remaining in the second quarter after Altmyer threw his first interception of the game. Dart connected with Trigg once while Altmyer found him in the end zone twice.

Dart seemed more settled than last week, but this quarterback competition isn't over

Dart and Altmyer put up solid performances against Central Arkansas. They both seemed to have confidence running the offense.

Altmyer started the game and found early success scoring three times. Two were passing touchdowns, and one was with his legs. He seemed to have found a groove until he threw an interception at the end of the second quarter, likely hampered by what Ole Miss called an "upper body" injury. Altmyer finished the game with six completions on 13 attempts, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Dart entered the game near the end of the second quarter. He connected on 10 of his 15 pass attempts and threw two touchdown passes, but he did not turn the ball over.

Recap from last weekend's game against troy (; 2:21)

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .