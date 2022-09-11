ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

FOX Carolina

NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
WLOS.com

'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
fox46.com

Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student at Erwin High School is under arrest, accused of threatening the school. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the student made a threat of mass violence on Monday evening. Authorities say they are not identifying the suspect because the student is a juvenile. Deputies say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat now that the student has been charged.
WLOS.com

Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
WLOS.com

Juvenile charged with making online threats to Buncombe County school

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Erwin High student has been arrested, accused of threatening the school. The juvenile was charged Tuesday afternoon in relation to social media posts made Monday night that contained threats directed at the Erwin School District. According to a news release, authorities do not...
Go Blue Ridge

House of Domestic Horrors in Lenoir is under Scrutiny

On Friday, September 9 Superior Court Judge Susan Bray signed a consent judgment for a nuisance abatement action against a property on Oak Street in Lenoir that has years of history involving drug activity, disturbances, and death. According to Lenore police chief Brent Phelps, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should...
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
WLOS.com

Local heroes honored during Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce event

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local heroes were honored by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. It was part of the chamber's Family Get-Down by the River at the Salvage Station. During the event, 25 local fire, law enforcement, and emergency services personnel were honored for their approach to...
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for woman missing for months in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from the Sylva area for months. 62-year-old Joanna Windseth had been living with her son David Windseth off of Dillard Road in the...
