Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon State Beavers football: Offensive line ‘gonna play a lot better’, Jake Overman ready for a big moment
The Oregon State Beavers are 2-0 for the first time since 2014. Some things have gone well through two games, namely some stretches of terrific defense and big offensive plays. But there’s a sense the Beavers have more to give. There’s no group where that seems more apparent than OSU’s...
Oregon State’s Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule features New Year’s Eve at Oregon, no UCLA on the road
Oregon State men’s basketball fans will want to keep Thursday and Saturday open during the Pac-12 season, as there’s a theme of consistency to the Beavers’ conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Pac-12 released playing dates for its 20-game conference schedule Thursday. Outside of the opening...
Is BYU a college football playoff contender, or will Oregon knock the Cougars down? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On one episode of The College Football Survivor Show this week, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah dig into a big question that encapsulates the college football season so far -- Could BYU beat Alabama?. The Cougars are coming off a double overtime home win over Baylor,...
Will Oregon Ducks be able to contain BYU quarterback Jaren Hall?
For the Oregon Ducks to have success against BYU, they’ll need to contain one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in college football, Cougars redshirt junior Jaren Hall. Ranking in the top 25 last season in QBR (15th), total offense (19th) and passer efficiency (23rd), Hall threw for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 307 yards and three scores in leading BYU to a 10-3 record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon Ducks could use third different starting offensive line against BYU
Oregon’s offensive line has already had to shuffle lineups during the first two games of the season and might have a third different starting lineup this week against BYU. Starter Steven Jones missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an unspecified injury, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, who missed the season opener but played extensively at guard last week, was with the first team during practice for the No. 25 Ducks as they prepare to host the No. 12 Cougars on Saturday.
Oregon Ducks vs BYU Cougars football tickets: Seats for Sept. 17 game at Autzen Stadium start at $42
This weekend, the No. 25 Oregon Ducks host the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium in what could be one of the most important games of their season. Despite a season-opening loss to No. 1 Georgia, there is plenty of optimism around this team with new coach Dan Lanning. A win over a red-hot BYU team coming off a stunning upset of previously No. 9 ranked Baylor could provide the momentum this team needs to make a run for a major bowl game.
Pac-12 football power rankings: USC takes top spot, followed by Utah, Oregon State
The USC Trojans jumped above the Utah Utes to earn the top spot in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive after Caleb Williams led the Trojans to a 41-28 victory Saturday at Stanford. Utah walloped Southern Utah 73-7, but USC earned five of the seven first-place...
Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out
Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
RELATED PEOPLE
First top 25 matchup at Autzen Stadium since 2018 offers ‘defining moment’ for Oregon Ducks, BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks and No. 12 BYU Cougars will take center stage in the national spotlight on Saturday, when they play one of two top 25 matchups in college football this weekend. Autzen Stadium will serve as host Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m., FOX) for its first meeting of...
Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent
The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday, but several injured players returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
Oregon’s Caroline Inglis off to hot start on home course at LPGA Portland Classic
As Caroline Inglis lined up to hit the first shot of the AmazingCre Portland Classic, the dozen or so onlookers standing around the first tee offered muted applause. It might not have looked like a hometown hero’s welcome for Inglis, who is from Eugene, played her college golf at Oregon and currently lives in Vancouver. But having about 10 family members and friends watching Thursday as she played the first round of the annual LPGA Tour event helped put her at ease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson
Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
Portland at Spokane, WHL preseason: how to follow
What: Portland takes on Spokane in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Thursday, September 15, 5pm. Where: University Recreation Center ice rink, Cheney, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at the team websites. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates, although historically the updates...
Contract details released for Oregon women’s basketball assistant Sadie Edwards
New Oregon women’s basketball assistant coach Sadie Edwards will earn slightly more than her predecessor. Edwards, who was hired last month, officially began her tenure on Sept. 1 and will earn a prorated $119,000 through June 30, 2023. Previously the basketball operations manager for the New York Liberty, Edwards fills the opening on Kelly Graves’ staff created by the departure of Mike Moser, who earned $115,000 last season before leaving to join the Boston Celtics.
Oregon Ducks to face old teammate Kingsley Suamataia vs. BYU, which says he’s ‘something special’
Oregon will welcome back a former Duck when BYU visits Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia was at UO less than a year ago as a true freshman. Now the redshirt-freshman and former five-star recruit is the starting right tackle for the No. 12 Cougars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UO board of trustees to vote to authorize land swap with city of Eugene for new indoor practice facility
The University of Oregon’s board of trustees is poised to vote to authorize a proposed land swap with the city of Eugene that the athletic department will use to build a new indoor football practice facility and two adjacent outdoor fields. The finance and facilities committee of UO’s board...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon
The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0