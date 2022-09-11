ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Will Oregon Ducks be able to contain BYU quarterback Jaren Hall?

For the Oregon Ducks to have success against BYU, they’ll need to contain one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in college football, Cougars redshirt junior Jaren Hall. Ranking in the top 25 last season in QBR (15th), total offense (19th) and passer efficiency (23rd), Hall threw for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 307 yards and three scores in leading BYU to a 10-3 record.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks could use third different starting offensive line against BYU

Oregon’s offensive line has already had to shuffle lineups during the first two games of the season and might have a third different starting lineup this week against BYU. Starter Steven Jones missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an unspecified injury, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, who missed the season opener but played extensively at guard last week, was with the first team during practice for the No. 25 Ducks as they prepare to host the No. 12 Cougars on Saturday.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks vs BYU Cougars football tickets: Seats for Sept. 17 game at Autzen Stadium start at $42

This weekend, the No. 25 Oregon Ducks host the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium in what could be one of the most important games of their season. Despite a season-opening loss to No. 1 Georgia, there is plenty of optimism around this team with new coach Dan Lanning. A win over a red-hot BYU team coming off a stunning upset of previously No. 9 ranked Baylor could provide the momentum this team needs to make a run for a major bowl game.
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out

Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
The Oregonian

Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent

The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday, but several injured players returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
The Oregonian

Oregon’s Caroline Inglis off to hot start on home course at LPGA Portland Classic

As Caroline Inglis lined up to hit the first shot of the AmazingCre Portland Classic, the dozen or so onlookers standing around the first tee offered muted applause. It might not have looked like a hometown hero’s welcome for Inglis, who is from Eugene, played her college golf at Oregon and currently lives in Vancouver. But having about 10 family members and friends watching Thursday as she played the first round of the annual LPGA Tour event helped put her at ease.
The Oregonian

Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson

Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
The Oregonian

Portland at Spokane, WHL preseason: how to follow

What: Portland takes on Spokane in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Thursday, September 15, 5pm. Where: University Recreation Center ice rink, Cheney, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at the team websites. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates, although historically the updates...
The Oregonian

Contract details released for Oregon women’s basketball assistant Sadie Edwards

New Oregon women’s basketball assistant coach Sadie Edwards will earn slightly more than her predecessor. Edwards, who was hired last month, officially began her tenure on Sept. 1 and will earn a prorated $119,000 through June 30, 2023. Previously the basketball operations manager for the New York Liberty, Edwards fills the opening on Kelly Graves’ staff created by the departure of Mike Moser, who earned $115,000 last season before leaving to join the Boston Celtics.
Klamath Alerts

Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon

The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
