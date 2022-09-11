Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Chargers, Lafayette Commodores and United Way team up for Crosstown Classic
As part of the annual football rivalry between the Lafayette Commodores and Oxford Chargers, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) has once again teamed up with Lafayette County School District and Oxford School District for the Crosstown Classic United Way Challenge. With a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time on Friday,...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette downs Saltillo to improve to 3-0 in region play
Lafayette volleyball improved to 3-0 in Region 1-5A play on Thursday as they defeated rival Saltillo 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16) in a matchup between two sound defensive squads. The Lady Commodores (12-8) jumped out to an early lead in the match—claiming the first set 25-15 behind a strong performance...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss baseball announces 2023 schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The reigning national champion Ole Miss baseball team announced its full 2023 schedule Wednesday, including its slate of Southeastern Conference games for the coming spring. The Rebels open their title defense with a string of home games, hosting Delaware (Feb. 17-19), Arkansas State (Feb. 21), Maryland...
Oxford Eagle
Seven OHS seniors named National Merit Semifinalists
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Seven Oxford High School seniors are among an elite group of high school seniors nationwide with Semifinalist status in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. OHS seniors who are among the distinguished...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Oxford Eagle
Regents School presents plans for new College Hill facility
The Regents School of Oxford presented plans and renderings of a new school facility on College Hill Road to students and parents on Tuesday night. Regents is a private, Christian school serving 380 3K-12 students with a faculty and staff of over 50. Still in the fundraising phase of their campaign, Regents has raised nearly 80 percent of their $6 million goal to begin the building of the first phase of the new facilities.
Oxford Eagle
Pardon our Progress: OSD provides construction updates for latest projects
Thank you for your continued support to ensure that our schools continue to provide modern learning environments for our growing campuses. Listed below are updates on various construction projects in progress and planned for the upcoming months. At the September 26th board meeting, the request for approval to advertise for these projects will be presented.
Oxford Eagle
Okolona man arrested in Oxford for rape warrant
On Sept. 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona. A warrant for rape was issued for his arrest. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Heard was arrested on the warrant and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. Heard was also served two unrelated warrants from the Union County Sheriff’s Department. He was given a bond of $50,000 by a Justice Court Judge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oxford Eagle
Materials delayed for construction in Punkin Water project
The City of Oxford is experiencing supply chain construction delays related to the connection of Punkin Water customers to the city. The contract for the first construction project has been executed, but the lead time for the materials has delayed the actual beginning of construction, according to Bart Robinson, Chief Operations Officer for the City of Oxford.
Oxford Eagle
Airport worker who stole plane, threatened to crash into Walmart charged in federal court
Attorneys are seeking a psychological evaluation for the man accused of stealing a plane in Tupelo and threatening to crash into a Walmart store. Cory Patterson, charged by Tupelo police with grand larceny and making a terrorist threat, appeared in federal court in Oxford on Wednesday. WTVA in Tupelo reports. He faces federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats of destruction with an aircraft.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 10-12
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 10. Wil Burch, 21....
Comments / 0