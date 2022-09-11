ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers: 3 players who must improve in Week 2 vs. Bears

For the Green Bay Packers to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 2, they need these three players to improve from the season opener. The Green Bay Packers will want to forget their season-opening performance last week against the Minnesota Vikings and need to improve against the Chicago Bears in their home opener.
Winning is on the horizon for the Chicago Cubs next season

While it has been an ugly season in terms of their record, the Chicago Cubs undoubtedly have a bright future ahead. The rebuild that seemed doomed for many years could be a lot quicker than most anticipated. The young talent at the major league level is already showing early returns...
Cubs could again look to Japan to address a major offseason need

Last winter, the Cubs came out on top in the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes, signing the superstar Japanese outfielder to a five-year deal worth $85 million, plus a posting fee. Now, if you piece together a couple reports from The Athletic (subscription required) as the guys over at Bleacher Nation have, it appears as if Jed Hoyer could look overseas again this offseason to address a major need on the roster.
