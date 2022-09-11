ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
960 The Ref

Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
