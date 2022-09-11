Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck
TOOMBS COUINTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle wreck that killed one person Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292. Detectives arrived on scene and found the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, dead. Deputies...
1 Person Dead, 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Georgia State Patrol reported a pursuit that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash. Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The suspect fled and drove into oncoming traffic. The suspect traveled north on [..]
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: Driver killed in Savannah after leading police on chase into oncoming traffic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 3:30 p.m.:. Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary information following the crash:. "On September 14, 2022 at 1:25pm, Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The suspect failed to yield and initiated a pursuit. While fleeing, the suspect operated his vehicle in a careless manner and drove into oncoming traffic. The pursuit traveled north on Ga-25 with the suspect traveling north in the southbound lanes. As the pursuit approached I-516, the suspect vehicle crashed into two other vehicles. This impact caused fatal injuries to the suspect. The occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries. SCRT-F responded to the scene to assist."
WTGS
Driver leads police chase driving wrong way, crashes into 2 vehicles in Savannah: GSP
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A driver led Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers on a chase driving the wrong way Wednesday afternoon before crashing into two vehicles, according to officials. GSP confirmed the driver of the vehicle they were pursuing has died. According to GSP, Troopers attempted to stop a...
Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person died after leading police on a chase in Savannah Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the driver failed to stop for a traffic violation at 1:25 p.m. near Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The driver then drove into oncoming traffic, continuing north in the southbound lanes on […]
Statesboro Police searching for missing teens
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are searching for two teens who ran away from their home Wednesday afternoon. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Spencer and Eduardo frequent Wal-Mart, Georgia Southern and the local mall. Spencer was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. Eduardo Borges was last seen wearing a black […]
WJCL
Ask Asa: Missing paperwork ruins car purchase
STATESBORO, Ga. — No matter what kind of car you drive, one thing remains the same. You need a title to prove you own it and register it with the state to get the tags to drive it legally. Georgians Heather and Jeff Durocher found out the hard way...
yourislandnews.com
Drivers rescued, children escape injury after Port Royal crash
Two drivers were injured and trapped in their vehicles after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive on Thursday morning. Both drivers required rescue by firefighters who responded to the incident. According to information provided by the Burton Fire District (BFD), the drivers involved were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The exact nature of their injuries was unknown but they were not believed to be life threatening.
wtoc.com
3 firearms found in vehicle during Effingham Co. High School safety sweep
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple firearms were found in a vehicle in the Effingham County High School parking lot during a safety sweep on Wednesday, Sept. 7. In the incident report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 units found a Bush Master AR-15 style rifle, a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun and a Para Ordinance 45 cal pistol in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several boxes of ammunition were also found in the vehicle.
wtoc.com
Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
Six People Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Pembroke ( Bryan County, GA)
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke that injured six people. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133 at 7:05 p.m.
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
wtoc.com
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The case involving the estates of Mary and Elywn Crocker Jr. went before a judge in Effingham County on Wednesday. The two teens were found buried in their backyard in 2018. Attorneys representing the woman asking to become the administrator for the estates of the...
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
WJCL
Shooting on St. Helena Island shuts down roadway during investigation
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. According to deputies, they responded to the Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane area where they found a gunshot victim. That person was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
allongeorgia.com
09/15/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Police: 40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — It was a busy weekend for the Port Wentworth Police Department, as several cars were broken into in multiple areas over the last few days. Police say nearly 40 cars were broken into in Rice Creek Apartments, Ardmore Apartments, and a hotel in the area of Highway 21 nest I-95 […]
WTGS
Chatham County Police to activate speed cameras at three additional schools
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department will activate school zone speed cameras for three additional schools, starting Monday, according to police officials. The cameras will be in operation in the areas of St. James, Hesse K-8, and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. For the first...
Police find multiple guns inside student’s car at Effingham County high school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities say they discovered multiple guns in a 16-year-old’s car at an Effingham County high school’s parking lot. The guns were found during a routine search last Wednesday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s office said an AR-15 style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a pistol and a box of ammunition were found […]
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
