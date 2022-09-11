SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 3:30 p.m.:. Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary information following the crash:. "On September 14, 2022 at 1:25pm, Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The suspect failed to yield and initiated a pursuit. While fleeing, the suspect operated his vehicle in a careless manner and drove into oncoming traffic. The pursuit traveled north on Ga-25 with the suspect traveling north in the southbound lanes. As the pursuit approached I-516, the suspect vehicle crashed into two other vehicles. This impact caused fatal injuries to the suspect. The occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries. SCRT-F responded to the scene to assist."

