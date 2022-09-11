ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

For a half, it looked like a disaster in-waiting. But IU football wakes up to beat Idaho.

By Dustin Dopirak, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago

BLOOMINGTON — After a humiliating first half that seemed to put Indiana in danger of one of the most embarrassing losses in its depressing football history, the Hoosiers rallied to a 35-22 win over Football Championship Subdivision opponent Idaho Saturday night in a rain-drenched Memorial Stadium.

The Hoosiers improved to 2-0. Idaho fell to 0-2 after also nearly missing an upset of Washington State.

IU finds its fight, avoids fiasco. 'No disrespect to Idaho, but we shouldn’t be down like that.'

Insider If lots of things don't change, IU has a chance to be very disappointing again.

Here are three reasons why it happened:

Connor Bazelak found a second-half rhythm when the rain let up

After a brilliant two-minute drill to beat Illinois , Missouri transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak was a mess for most of the first half on Saturday. It might have had something to do with the rain, which caused the game's start to be delayed was torrential at times in the first half. Whether that was it or not, he was extremely inaccurate, missing even open receivers. He completed just 6 of 17 first-half passes for 49 yards. He threw an interception that killed a promising first-half drive, missing a wide open Cam Camper on a deep slant and hitting Idaho safety Tommy McCormick instead. The Hoosiers trailed 10-0 at the half and had been outgained 170-110 at the break.

But in the second half, he found the ball and the field much drier and he put the ball in at least remotely catchable positions for his receivers. In the third quarter alone, he completed 10 of 12 passes for 148 yards including touchdown passes to wide receiver D.J. Matthews and tight end A.J. Barner. The Hoosiers scored touchdowns on five straight possessions after they failed to score a single point on any of their first six. Indiana outgained Idaho 239-10 in the third quarter alone and 436-330 and Bazelak finished 16 of 29 for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

IU's offensive playmakers awoke in the second half

Bazelak found his rhythm in large part because IU's skill position guys found theirs. After a 100-yard receiving performance against Illinois, Matthews didn't catch a single pass in the first half and he was targeted just once. However on IU's first touchdown drive of the second half, he made an excellent play on an out route for 15 yards to convert a 2nd and 14, then a one-handed catch for 10 yards that put IU on the 4-yard line, setting up Donaven McCulley's 4-yard run as a wildcat quarterback. Later in the quarter, he turned a slant route into a 26-yard touchdown. He finished with three receptions for 51 yards.

In between, Barner made a spectacular play on his touchdown catch. Bazelak found him in the middle of three Idaho defenders. He bounced off of two of them and turned that into a 43-yard touchdown reception.

Tailback Shaun Shivers got much more of an opportunity to get out in space against an Idaho defense that was less interested in bottling up the running game than Illinois was last week. Shivers rushed for 155 yards on 20 carries including a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

IU's defense had shaky moments, but made enough plays

Indiana gave up 330 yards of total offense and three touchdowns to an FCS opponent, including some big plays late after IU had taken back control, but they prevented back-breaking plays when they were down and recorded three critical sacks and four tackles for loss.

Linebacker Aaron Casey destroyed a drive by himself with a tackle for loss and half a sack on consecutive drives in the second quarter that forced a punt after Idaho had driven inside the IU 40. Former Bloomington South star Dasan McCullough had six tackles and was a part of all three Indiana sack, getting one solo and contributing to two more.

