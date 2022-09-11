ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Sachs breaks record as West Ottawa wins 40th Bredeweg Invite

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago
The West Ottawa cross country team hosted its 40th annual Bredeweg Invitational on Saturday, and this historical year brought some new history.

The West Ottawa girls won the meet and Helen Sachs was the overall individiaul winner, breaking the meet record in the process.

Sachs crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 22.6 seconds to hold off the field by 16 seconds.

Teammate Arianne Olson finished second, also breaking 18 minutes, finishing in 17:38.2.

The Panthers finished with 58 points to dominate the field. Zeeland East was second with 122, followed by Jenison (136), Zeeland West (144) and Grand Haven (179). Holland Christian was 14th (395) and Black River was 18th (516).

West Ottawa's Megan Postma was 12th (19:29.6), Jane Olney was 22nd (20:14.9), Ava Porras was 23rd (20:22.3) and Addie Birkholz was 37th (21:09.0).

Zeeland East's Allison Kuzma was fourth overall (18:27.5). Meredith Cook was 18th (20:06.2), Addie Grill was 31st (20:45.8), Emma Drnek was 32nd (20:51.8) and Hayley Heinrich was 42nd (21:22.2).

Zeeland West's Jordyn Klaasen took 19th (19.23.0), Bella Hoffer was 16th (19:58.0), Tessa Rindfliesch was 36th (21:08.0) and Caiti Grant was 41st (21:21.2).

Holland Christian's Alina Martinsen took 43rd (21:22.3).

