Happy Sunday morning — and Titans gameday ! This is trending sports writer Nick Gray.

Please don't forget about our new high school football newsletter, The Bootleg . Sign up today!

I was going to start with Vanderbilt football this morning, but the Vols game at Pitt on Saturday was almost too much to handle. Tennessee had a halftime lead but let it get away after Pitt's starting QB left the game at halftime with an undisclosed injury (and after the backup QB was hobbled with a lower-body injury early in the second half). It was 27-all going into overtime.

Hendon Hooker and the Vols offense sputtered for most of the second half — until the OT touchdown pass from Hooker to Cedric Tillman. One defensive stop later, the Vols were the 34-27 victors. For a team that has one of the nation's best offenses, it was a positive to see the defense play good football and get the game-clinching stop in OT .

On West End, Vandy struggled with turnovers and containing Wake Forest's offense in a 45-25 loss. Mike Wright was benched after two turnovers and Vanderbilt athletics beat reporter Aria Gerson wrote that Wright was "reluctant" to throw the ball . AJ Swann came in and had a couple scoring drives, but Clark Lea says Wright is still the starting quarterback.

Gentry Estes wrote Saturday after the game that he doesn't think Lea can bench Wright going forward. Read about why.

📰 If you aren't already a subscriber, consider signing up for unlimited access to our local sports coverage and all The Tennessean has to offer . Our in-depth reporting on your favorite teams is made possible through subscriber support.

📱 And download our app! You can personalize it to the news and stories you want to read, whether that be continuing coverage of the Titans season or business and real estate.

Here’s what the Tennessean is featuring this morning:

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vols escape Pittsburgh with a W, while Vandy benches its QB in first loss