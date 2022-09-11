Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Festival Choir
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Festival Choir is an ensemble that performs with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra. Regular rehearsals are Monday evenings 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Plymouth United Church of Christ in Eau Claire beginning October 3 for the December concert and beginning January 30, 2023 for the March concert. In addition there will be a dress rehearsal on the evening before the concert.
WEAU-TV 13
Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 19th Annual Oktoberfest is being held September 16-17 in Chippewa Falls. The event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds starts with the announcement of the royalty at noon at the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewery. Demonstrations this year include sauerkraut and dumpling making, German language lessons...
WEAU-TV 13
Visit Eau Claire launces “Fall Crawl” mobile pass
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The fall season will officially be underway in just a week and Visit Eau Claire launched a mobile pass full of autumn activities. This is the sixth mobile pass Visit Eau Claire has created and it’s called the “Fall Crawl”. The idea...
WEAU-TV 13
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Chippewa Valley is Saturday, September 24 on the UW-Eau Claire campus. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the ceremony at 9:40 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. Tamra and Grant Jones of Menomonie are involved in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
64th Annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day set for September 24th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire will conduct its KIWANIS PAUL BUNYAN FLAPJACK DAY fundraiser on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The event runs from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial High School Cafeteria in Eau Claire. Festival Foods is a proud sponsor of this event. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire celebrates 103 years as a club!
WEAU-TV 13
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Public visitation and funeral services are set for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13 in Eau Claire. Funeral services for family, close friends and law enforcement will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, according to his obituary.
WEAU-TV 13
Suspects in Altoona homicide charged in Eau Claire County
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are charged in Eau Claire County in connection to a homicide that occurred in Altoona. Court records show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide domestic abuse assessments as party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim.
WEAU-TV 13
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “We’re hurting right now. Sheriff Cramer was our leader.”. Ron Cramer led the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years, since 1996 when he was elected as a write-in candidate. He began his law enforcement career in the county in 1975 and for the past 47 years it was Cramer’s tireless work ethic and professionalism that gained the respect of his peers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Local non-profit hosts Eau Claire’s first ever Little Mekong Night Market
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire got a taste of Hmong culture with its first ever Little Mekong Night Market at Haymarket Plaza Friday afternoon. The first of its kind market highlighted Hmong culture of Eau Claire and the significance an event like it has for the Hmong community.
WEAU-TV 13
Proposed boardwalk along Half Moon Lake
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A boardwalk trail could be coming to the City of Eau Claire along the western portion of Half Moon Lake. An informational meeting was held Wednesday night. It would stretch from behind the John & Fay Menard Tennis Center on Menomonie Street to the Rod and Gun Park.
WEAU-TV 13
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library now open
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is now open. The Library, with a newly renovated and extended space, is located at 400 Eau Claire Street in downtown Eau Claire. According to a media release from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, customers may once again visit the Library to use core services.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire provides Narcan on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is offering Narcan, a drug used to reverse overdoses, to help protect students from potential overdoses. UW-Eau Claire staff said last year, two students died from an overdose at UW-Milwaukee and the families of those students pushed the UW system to provide more resources to students about drug use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Butters and Babe
-- Just like Butters, Babe has been waiting for more than a year to find her forever family. Babe is available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. This three-year-old is looking for her emotional support person. She takes time to warm up to new people and to new situations. Once trust is established, Babe loves to give kisses and get belly rubs.
WEAU-TV 13
Chamber announces “Bravo to Business” winners
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is recognizing local businesses for their contributions to the community with its “Bravo to Business” event. It was held at the Florian Gardens, revealing this year’s finalists for Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the...
WEAU-TV 13
Proposal could expand UW-Eau Claire bus service
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Transit has been providing bus service to UW-Eau Claire’s campus since 1997. The most recent agreement between the two could soon be changing. Every five years, Eau Claire Transit and the university agree to what bus service for the campus community will look...
WEAU-TV 13
Ukrainians now living in Eau Claire share their story
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In February, life changed for many Ukrainians when Russia invaded the country. More than six months later, one family is starting again in the Chippewa Valley. In Eau Claire, life is different for Andrii and Marina Sabazov. They lived in Kharkiv, Ukraine--a city about 20...
WEAU-TV 13
Preparing for peak asthma season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you or your child with asthma, now is the time to prepare for possible attacks. For allergy doctors, the third week in Sept. is known as “peak” asthma season, with more trips to the emergency room happening this week than any other in the year. They say this is because ragweed, pollen, and mold counts are high at this time of the year. For kids, indoor allergens are also more of an issue, as going back to school stirs up dust and other particles that sat in the building over the summer.
WEAU-TV 13
Bracelet fundraiser raised money for purple benches in honor of 10-year-old Lily Peters
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been five months since the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters. Even now, people are still making an effort to preserve her memory. Thanks to a group of moms, purple benches bearing Lily’s name have been placed in locations she loved. “We as...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
Comments / 0