auburntigers.com

‘Best duo in college football’: Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter

AUBURN, Ala. – There might not ever be a running back tandem quite like Ronnie Brown and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Not at Auburn. Not in the SEC. Not in college football. Both players gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage for the Tigers in 2004, and both were top five picks in the 2005 NFL Draft.
auburntigers.com

Tiger Talk - Live with Auburn Football

This week's Tiger Talk will be held live in person at Baumhower's from 6-7 p.m. CT on Thursday. Guests include offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni and running back Tank Bigsby. Fans are encouraged to participate by tweeting their questions to @AUSportNetwork or...
auburntigers.com

Volleyball rounds out non-conference slate at Jacksonville State Invite

AUBURN, Ala. – Seeking its best start in program history, Auburn Volleyball takes its 8-0 record on the road to Jacksonville, Alabama for matchups against Southern Miss, Jackson State and Jacksonville State. QUICK HITS. Akasha Anderson's aggressive attacks led the Tigers to its first five-set win of the season...
auburntigers.com

The Opening Drive: Auburn vs. Penn State

AUBURN, Ala. – A Big Ten opponent comes to the Plains for the first time Saturday with Auburn determined to show Southern hospitality and SEC physicality to No. 22 Penn State. Penn State. Sept. 17, 2021. 2:30 p.m. CT. TV: CBS. Radio: Auburn Sports Network. "They look good," Auburn...
auburntigers.com

Auburn cross country heads to North Alabama Showcase

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn cross country team returns to action Friday as it travels to Huntsville, Ala. to compete in the North Alabama Showcase. The meet will be held at John Hunt Cross Country Course with the men's 8k race beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT and the women's 5k race beginning at 8:15 a.m. CT. The venue will be the site of this year's NCAA Regional meet later this season.
auburntigers.com

Schedule addition, changes for Auburn women's basketball

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn has added a home game to its non-conference women's basketball schedule, and an opponent in the Las Vegas Invitational has changed. The Tigers will now open the season two days earlier than previously announced as Sam Houston State will visit Neville Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This will give Auburn a total of 18 regular-season home games, the most in program history.
auburntigers.com

SEC announces 2023 conference baseball slate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 baseball league schedule for its 14 member institutions Wednesday. Following four weeks of non-conference play, the conference slate begins Friday, Mar. 17 and spans 10 consecutive weekends through Saturday, May 20. Coming off a pair of College World Series appearances...
auburntigers.com

Rich McGlynn named Interim Athletics Director at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama—Rich McGlynn, in his 17th year in Auburn Athletics administration, has been named Auburn's Interim Athletics Director, Auburn University President Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. "I am confident in Rich's ability to lead us forward during this transition period as he has tremendous experience in the field and...
