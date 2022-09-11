Read full article on original website
‘Fast X’ Star Jason Momoa Reveals Massive Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Hair: VIDEO
Jason Momoa has expanded his tattoo collection. The star recently revealed an impressive tribal tattoo where his signature hair used to be. On September 14th, The Aquaman star visited his over 12 million Instagram followers through a video message. In it, he heads to a Hawaiian Airlines plane that will take him to New Zealand.
‘The View’ Hosts Shocked To Learn Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
Cohosts of The View were raising their eyebrows over a grooming practice Whoopi Goldberg has had for decades. While discussing how Hollywood has succumbed to the bleached brows craze, Goldberg’s cohosts were stunned to learn that she has no brows of her own. Despite sitting next to her for years, points out an article from Decider.
Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Fires Back After Concertgoer Offended By Nudity During San Francisco Show
Long-time hair metal rockers Motley Crue just wrapped up their expansive Stadium Tour last week… The post Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Fires Back After Concertgoer Offended By Nudity During San Francisco Show appeared first on Outsider.
‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Reveals What It Was Like Working With ‘Hollywood Icon’ Sam Elliott
The Yellowstone universe from creator Taylor Sheridan is in full swing taking over the TV world. The spinoff 1883 follows the previous generation of the Duttons just after the Civil War. It only ran for one season, but the show left a great impression on viewers. Sons of Anarchy alum...
Shaun Micallef names and shames Australian politician who whinged about their portrayal on ABC comedy Mad As Hell: 'I'm not holding back'
Shaun Micallef is about to publish a tell-all book about the behind-the-scenes secrets of his hit ABC series Mad as Hell. And the 59-year-old funnyman has promised fans he won't be 'holding back'. He even names and shames a politician who whinged about the way they were portrayed on the...
Sylvester Stallone Covers Second Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin With Leopard Amid Divorce
Sylvester Stallone has had to come up with some innovative ideas recently to remove Jennifer Flavin from his enormous tattoo collection. After they filed for divorce in August following 25 years of marriage, the Tulsa King star got a second tattoo to hide a portrait of his ex. The tattooist Zach Perez of Oklahoma City came in to help Stallone re-create the image on his arm. On Monday, Perez documented the procedure on his Instagram feed.
‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Casts ‘Westworld’ Star in Major Dutton Role
Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel, 1923, has signed another star. Westworld’s Brandon Sklenar will join the cast as Spencer Dutton, Variety reports. Spencer is the nephew of Jacob Dutton and John Dutton Sr.’s brother. And according to the publication, he “witnessed the horrors of World War I.”. In...
‘1883’s LaMonica Garrett Teases ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs in the Works
Nearly a year after the premiere of his hit TV series 1883, LaMonica Garrett is now teasing Yellowstone spinoffs that are in the works. During a recent interview with PopCulture, the 1883 star opened up about potential Yellowstone spinoffs. “Well, 1883, that’s pretty much it for us. The new season, 1923, the cast is stellar. Big announcements, I can’t wait.”
