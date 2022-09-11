ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Covers Second Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin With Leopard Amid Divorce

Sylvester Stallone has had to come up with some innovative ideas recently to remove Jennifer Flavin from his enormous tattoo collection. After they filed for divorce in August following 25 years of marriage, the Tulsa King star got a second tattoo to hide a portrait of his ex. The tattooist Zach Perez of Oklahoma City came in to help Stallone re-create the image on his arm. On Monday, Perez documented the procedure on his Instagram feed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
John Williams
Person
Gabe Polsky
Outsider.com

‘1883’s LaMonica Garrett Teases ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs in the Works

Nearly a year after the premiere of his hit TV series 1883, LaMonica Garrett is now teasing Yellowstone spinoffs that are in the works. During a recent interview with PopCulture, the 1883 star opened up about potential Yellowstone spinoffs. “Well, 1883, that’s pretty much it for us. The new season, 1923, the cast is stellar. Big announcements, I can’t wait.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy