Mountain View defense sets the tone in Mavericks' first win

MERIDIAN — After tough losses to Rocky Mountain and Meridian — two of the state’s top ranked teams — to open the season, the Mountain View football team was ready to find its way into the win column.

On Saturday, the Mavericks’ defense brought them there in a big way.

Mountain View forced five turnovers, including four in the second half, as the defending 5A Southern Idaho Conference champions notched its first win of the season with a 34-31 win over Owyhee, which was looking to make a statement win of its own.

“Coming in 0-2, against two teams that we felt like we should have beaten, we felt like we weren’t coming out of here without a win,” said senior linebacker Mason Chiles, who had an interception. “We weren’t going to go 0-3. When it got close at the end, the defense knew we had to step up and make some plays.”

Mountain View (1-2, 1-0 SIC River Division) was able to score 17 points off the turnovers, including a pick-6 by Maximus Maile in the third quarter. The Maverick defense then stood tall on a final drive where the Storm (3-1, 1-1), a second-year program looking to notch a signature win, had a chance to tie or take a lead after trailing 34-17 in the fourth quarter.

“Anytime you can generate turnovers, you’re going to have a chance to win the football game,” said Mountain View coach Brian Compton, who picked up his first win as a head coach after 14 years as the Mavericks’ offensive coordinator. “That was certainly the difference. They did a great job with the takeaways.”

The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday night, but got pushed back a day due to the poor air quality in the Treasure Valley which resulted from wildfire smoke.

When it did kick off at 5 p.m., roughly 22 hours after originally scheduled, Owyhee drove down the field and took a lead on the first drive with Nathan Gamette kicking a 25-yard field goal. It was the only play of the game that finished with Owyhee in the lead.

Owen McBride returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yard for the score and on the Storm’s next possession, Chiles intercepted Matt Irwin’s first pass, setting up a 21-yard touchdown run by Makaii Maxwell to put the Mavericks ahead 14-3.

After Owyhee recovered a punt that bounced off the leg of an unsuspecting Mountain View player, the Storm got back with a 39-yard pass from Irwin to Gabe Alvarado, who ended up with three touchdown receptions in the game.

Mountain View extended the lead to 24-10 with a 33-yard field goal by Martin Connington and then a 25-yard touchdown reception by Jordyn Delgado from Justin McGee, Mountain View’s backup quarterback who was in at wide receiver and got the ball on an end-around.

Cooper Hiatt scored on a four-yard run for Owyhee to cut the lead to 24-17 at halftime, but the Mavericks defense made its statement in the second half.

Early in the third quarter, Mountain View forced three turnovers over the span of four offensive plays, and converted 10 points off of that to extend the lead to 34-17.

“We started off slow, I believe, defensively,” said senior linebacker Ivan Perkins, who had a fourth quarter interception. “We went into halftime and were like ‘we owe our offense a favor.’ We got together, we talked it out, we got the schemes down and we just stuck our heads together. Ever just balled out and pinned their ears back.”

After a fumble early in the second half set Mountain View up at the Owyhee 28, Connington kicked his second field goal of the game, this one from 40-yards. On the next drive Maile got in front of an Irwin pass attempt and returned it into the end zone.

Owyhee turned the ball over with a fumble on its next offensive play and Mountain View recovered it at the Owyhee 24.

Mountain View didn’t get any points off that drive, with Connington missing a 55-yard field goal attempt, but by that point the defense had made its statement.

“It was close at halftime, it was a seven-point ball game,” Compton said. “We knew we were going to have to finish it strong. So that was big to get those turnovers.”

Mountain View looked like it was going to add to its lead in the fourth quarter, when Perkins picked off a pass and returned it all the way, before his score was negated by a blindside block penalty.

Owyhee did make it a game late, with Alvarado catching two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and then getting the ball back with three minutes left at the Mavericks’ 47.

But Mountain View made one final stop, with Perkins getting a sack on fourth down to secure the victory.

“With (the first two) games, we couldn’t have had a harder start,” said Perkins. “If anything, it kind of made us more disciplined. We’ve been really excited for this game and we’ve been grinding all week.”