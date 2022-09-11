ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County takes time to honor those lost on 9/11

By Danielle Camilli, Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago
Good morning, subscribers!

We will be taking time today to remember the events of 21 years ago. The terror attacks of 9/11 will never be forgotten, especially here in Bucks County. That day we lost 18 residents among the 2,973 victims in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.

Our community will honor those victims with two ceremonies today at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield and other services throughout the county.

For those of us who covered the events of that day, we remember so much, the horror, the grief and ultimately the resilience of our communities and nation. There were so many stories of heartbreak and so many of bravery and kindness. Each anniversary, even with the passage of two decades, brings it all back. Today, we recognize and honor all those we lost, and all those who responded in the days, weeks and year after.

For all our high school football and fall sports fans, I hope you are enjoying our enhanced coverage this year with features on teams and athletes, weekly rankings, polls and more in-depth coverage. Much of our coverage is reserved exclusively for our subscribers as they directly support our ability to be out on the sidelines and at the schools talking to these talented young athletes and their coaches.

Your digital subscription entitles you to content on all our platforms. Make sure to download our app to your mobile phone and devices and enable push notifications for breaking news, including sports results from Friday Night football. There's also an app for our e-edition if your want to see stories in our replica of the print newspaper. However you like your sports and local news we have you covered.

Thank you for supporting local journalism through your subscription.

Check out a few of our subscriber only offerings from the past week.

