Remembering 9/11 first responder Vincent "Vinny" Mandala

By Alecia Reid
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

NEW YORK -- As we prepare to mark 21 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks , we remember a firefighter who lost his life four months ago to a 9/11-related illness .

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, he was, and continues to be, an example to others.

Vincent "Vinny" Mandala's first love was his family. Grandson Vinny shares his namesake.

His second love was being a firefighter.

"He just loved the fire department. He loved what he did," said Joan Mandala, his widow.

On 9/11 , Mandala was home when he saw news coverage of the planes crashing into the Twin Towers. Without a second thought, he dropped his sons off at his wife's nursing job before heading to work.

"We all hugged and said 'I love you' and said a prayer, then he's like, 'I have to go,'" Joan Mandala said.

She says for the next several weeks, he showed up for 12-hour shifts alongside fellow firefighters.

"He was literally coughing up black sputum from breathing in," Joan Mandala said.

Fast-forward to November 2019 when the lifelong firefighter was diagnosed with kidney cancer, and three months later, in February 2020, doctors found a brain tumor.

"He was on all kinds of treatment then, radiation for the brain. It had spread to his lung, so he was on like a form of chemotherapy and then also the radiation," Joan Mandala said.

After 42 years and multiple promotions, the Division 11 chief was forced to retire.

"He said the day he retired was one of the saddest days of his life," Joan Mandala said.

Mandala's family says he didn't allow his sickness to define him, babysitting his grandchildren up until a day before he went on hospice.

He was on hospice for four days before passing away.

Although his wish was to remain at this firehouse until retirement, he died the day after Memorial Day and a month before his 64th birthday.

"He kept telling me and my boys that, 'It's OK. This is the circle of life. I have no regrets,'" Joan Mandala said.

