ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Tony Cascarino throwing away his Chinese takeaway as a 'mark of respect' to passengers in airports, offices and in the car hearing the news: World reveals where they were when Queen died

By Elly Blake For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The world has shared where they were the moment they learned the Queen had died, aged 96.

Her Majesty's death was confirmed by the Royal Family at 6.30pm yesterday, with Buckingham Palace saying she had died 'peacefully' at Balmoral in the afternoon.

In Britain, the moment shocked the nation, which has now gone into a period of mourning for the UK's longest-ever reigning monarch who gave a lifetime of service to the country.

Across the world, people were equally stunned by the news that Her Majesty had passed away, with many sharing the moment of where they were when they heard the heartbreaking news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lT2cl_0hqbbRrX00
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 2 during her Platinum Jubilee

From buses, planes, trains, taxis, airport lounges, offices, and even live on Radio... this is where the world was when they discovered the Queen had died

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dpe3K_0hqbbRrX00
Tony Cascarino (pictured) on TalkSPORT

TalkSPORT presenter Tony Cascarino was live on the radio when he heard the news.

He told his listeners: 'I had a Chinese delivered just moments after the announcement. It felt wrong and very disrespectful to eat it, so as a mark of respect I threw it in the bin.'

Meanwhile, one police officer recalled being on duty when they heard over the radio: 'All units standby, London Bridge has fallen down.'

London Bridge is the codename given for the detailed set of plans following the Queen's death.

The person shared the poignant anecdote: 'Tonight as I was on duty, I heard the following circulation over the radio "All units standby, London Bridge has fallen down, London Bridge has fallen down. Standby for further direction, Met control out." Made me a bit emotional.'

Another told of how they were on an Elizabeth line train when the driver announced over the tannoy that Her Majesty had passed over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwdY2_0hqbbRrX00
TalkSPORT presenter Tony Cascarino said he could not eat his Chinese takeaway so 'as a mark of respect I threw it in the bin'
One person said they were on duty the moment they found out the Queen had died, with the words 'London Bridge has fallen' coming over the radio
Tube driver gives an emotional tribute to the Queen, saying 'he had been proud to serve as army officer for her' to announce to passengers the news

Giving an impromptu emotional tribute to Her Majesty, the driver then said 'that he had been proud to serve as an army officer for her and will serve as an Elizabeth line driver until the day he retires'.

Meanwhile, another spoke of how they had been listening to Madonna's hit 'Like a Prayer' the moment they found out the Queen had died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i03xS_0hqbbRrX00
A billboard being put up to commemorate Her Majesty in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday

They said: 'I will always remember listening to like a prayer by madonna the moment i found out the queen had died'.

Another told of how they were in a supermarket in Essex when 'everyone stopped and looked at their phone.'

They continued: 'Such an atmosphere came upon us immediately. Then murmours of sadness and sober faces. Within 20 minutes the advert boards changed...'

Others have told of being at family gatherings when they heard the news.

Reflecting on what had happened, they said: 'We heard the news the Queen died during a family birthday celebration last night. We all took a moment, but the fact is we didn't sit and watch the TV all evening. Probably a good thing for the MH tbh. Sometimes personal reflection is better than TV news barrage.'

Further afield, one person shared that hearing the news reminded them of when Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew died.

They said: 'The Queen’s death reminds me of the day LKY died. It’s was more intense because I was in Singapore. Both marks the last moments of a gone era.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcSfq_0hqbbRrX00
Mourners have begun leaving floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the Queen

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Lee Kuan Yew
Person
Tony Cascarino
Daily Mail

'Hey, wassup? This is Liz': Prince Harry recorded a hilarious voicemail message on the Queen's phone, royal expert claims - and Her Majesty 'just laughed' at her grandson's antics

Details of a hilarious voicemail Prince Harry recorded for the Queen, and her reaction to it, have been revealed. Royal author Phil Dampier, writing in the Express, shared details of the message which the prince put together when Her Majesty first got a mobile phone, and asked him to help her with it.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

London’s armed police threaten to go ‘on strike’ over Queen’s funeral in row after their colleague was suspended over fatal shooting of 24-year-old father-to-be Chris Kaba

Armed police officers have said they will hand in their guns and go on 'strike' after their colleague was suspended over the fatal shooting of 24-year-old father-to-be Chris Kaba. They are said to be 'furious' about the IOPC's decision to suspend the officer who shot Mr Kaba in south London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

King Charles, 73, and Princess Anne, 72, are praised by Royal fans for 'remaining on their feet' and working long days across the UK as they step up to honour their late mother

Royal fans have praised the Queen's oldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, for being 'on the go' since their mother the Queen passed away last week. Since the Queen's death on Thursday, the Royal Family has rallied around to support one another and ensure the late monarch's legacy is upheld.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tv News#Uk#Chinese#The Royal Family
Daily Mail

Smirking in the dock: Married Democrat official stands in Vegas court with his arms bandaged after suicide attempt - as he's arraigned for murdering journalist who exposed his affair with co-worker

A smirking Democratic official has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Las Vegas journalist who exposed his affair. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, is accused of killing Jeff German, a reporter with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, outside his home. German, 69, was stabbed to death...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell

The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Daily Mail

Camilla's regal entrance: Queen Consort is the picture of poise as she arrives at Buckingham Palace with her private secretary Sophie Densham - wearing a brooch 'given to her by her late father'

The Queen Consort looked somber as she took part in the funeral procession for the King's mother this afternoon. Camilla, 75, followed in a car as the Monarch's body was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where she will lie in state until her funeral on Monday 19. Members...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Package explosion at Northeastern University in Boston 'came from Pelican case which contained a manifesto railing against virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg'

A package that exploded at Northeastern University, sending a male staffer, 45, to hospital with minor injuries to his hand was reportedly in a 'Pelican case' and contained a bizarre 'manifesto'. 'WBZ I-Team sources say the package that exploded at Northeastern University was in a 'Pelican case' and contained a...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Prince William's friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley is replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain and will not play a major role in the Coronation

Prince William's close friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley has been replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain after King Charles III became monarch following the Queen's death. The Marquess, also known as film-maker David Rocksavage, had the role, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as long as the Queen was on the throne.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daughter of Paddington creator leads calls for sea of cuddly toys left in Green Park for the Queen to be sent to children's charities... as Royal Parks chief confirms wardens won't stop mourners from leaving them in tribute

Calls are growing for Paddington bear teddies and other similar toys left in memory of the Queen to be donated to children's hospitals after Monday's funeral. So many have been left outside the royal residences and a special floral tribute area in Green Park that organisers this morning asked for no more to be brought and for people to stick to unwrapped flowers instead.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

597K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy