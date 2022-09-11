As with many cult and art films, Tusk is a polarizing movie that you either love or hate. When View Askewniverse creator Kevin Smith announced his 2014 horror film Tusk, and teamed up with A24 for distribution, fans were beyond excited to see what he would create. It’s safe to say that the result was something that no one expected, and makes one question if madness is a genre. Campy, gruesome and absurd, Tusk found itself in a choppy sea of mixed to very low ratings, with many viewers stating that they couldn’t see past, or see the point, of the main character's gruesome transformation from human to walrus. The deeper message is indeed hard to get to when confronted with the mesmerizing gore at the films' forefront, though what lies beneath the patchwork surface of the walrus flesh suit is what’s important. Tusk is a strange philosophical endeavor that dives into one of the greatest questions humanity still has yet to answer: “what separates man from beast?” Throughout the film humanity and animalistic nature are discussed in many ways from behind a thick, goopy veil of blood and blubber, all the while satirizing the disturbing limits that one will go to for the sake of art.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO