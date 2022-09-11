Read full article on original website
The MCU's Lack of Body Horror Represents an Underlying Problem
The MCU is a franchise that thrives on the superhuman – from giant green monsters to artificially enhanced super soldiers to bodies that rely on technology to operate, bodily changes recur in various forms throughout the series. This level of body modification presents opportunities to venture into the horror subgenre of body horror.
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
'The Good Place's Manny Jacinto Joins a Galaxy Far, Far Away in 'The Acolyte'
The Galaxy Far, Far Away just keeps growing! It was announced today by Deadline that Manny Jacinto has been added to the cast of Leslye Headland's Star Wars series The Acolyte where he will star opposite Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and recent Emmy-winning Squid Games star Lee Jung-jae. First announced...
‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Discusses Releasing His 4-Hour Cut
There have been murmurs about a "4-Hour Cut" of Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis since the director revealed the existence of a longer version back in June 2022. Fans of the Austin Butler-starring film have been wondering if there was a possibility of ever seeing this extended version of the film. Now, in a new interview, Luhrmann has commented on the possiblity of that version of the film seeing the light of day.
'Atlanta' Cast and Character Guide (And What They're Doing Next)
After six years and four seasons, the FX comedy-drama Atlanta will touch down for the final time this year. The series led by Donald Glover made its mark in pop culture as a distinct and surreal show that brought Black-centric experiences to the forefront. The show particularly draws from Glover's own experiences living in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, which is a significant place that cultivated rap culture. The unpredictable plots of the episodes thread between prevalent social commentary and satirical comedy all while following the lives of two cousins who team up as up-and-coming rapper and manager.
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
10 Best Love Interests of Dick Grayson's Nightwing, The First Robin
Batman has certainly had his fair share of love interests, but his first Robin, Dick Grayson, gives him a run for his money. After dropping the Robin identity and leaving Gotham for Blüdhaven, he took up the mantle of Nightwing. As a solo act, Grayson became quite the heartthrob across DC Comics.
'The Batman' to 'Jurassic Park': Movies With Horror Elements That Aren't Considered Horror
When it comes to horror movies, there are tons of sub-genres, from slashers to found footage, hauntings to body horror, and everything in between. Within the last few decades, there has been a new trend of mixing genres to create an entirely unique experience. As a result, horror has become blended with certain elements to scare the audience just a little in movies that otherwise wouldn't be considered horror. Here are some great examples of these particular movies, with the perfect mix of horror and another genre.
James Marsden to Star in Genre-Bending Courtroom Series for Amazon Freevee
Rumors have swirled, whispers have echoed regarding a top-secret docu-style courtroom comedy being produced for Amazon Freevee. And Deadline has just confirmed the project's existence in an exclusive report. The project stars James Marsden and is now in post-production. “Freevee has confirmed the existence of the docu-style comedy series but...
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
Before 'Andor': A History of the Rebellion in Star Wars, From 'Rogue One' to 'The Force Awakens'
After a few months of hiatus, new Star Wars content is just around the corner! Andor arrives on Disney+ by the end of the month, with the promise of telling a story leaning more on the political thriller side of the franchise, which hasn't been further explored yet —not on its live action shows, at least. Because, yes, Star Wars is not just about family drama and exploding ships, it does have a deeply political side.
'Ironheart' Adds Rashida 'Sheedz' Olayiwola
South Side writer Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola has reportedly joined the cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart in a currently undisclosed role, where she will star alongside Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) as the titular hero. The report of her casting comes from Deadline.
'Gotham Knights' Season 1 Begins Production at The CW
The CW's latest superhero endeavor is taking off as production begins on Gotham Knights. The news was confirmed by Natalie Abrams via Twitter, who serves as a writer and executive producer for the series. She also included a photo in her announcement featuring one of the set chairs branded with the show's name.
'Bring It On: Cheer or Die' Trailer Reveals a Squad Getting Killed by a Devilish Mascot [Exclusive]
For six movies, everything went well for the cheerleading squads that populated the comedy franchise Bring It On. This year, however, we were surprised to discover that the seventh installment, titled Bring It On: Cheer or Die, will feature a change in pace that no one saw coming: A slasher horror-movie setting. Last month, we were treated to the first-look images that showcase the darker tone that the franchise will take on, and today SYFY shared with Collider the first teaser trailer for the movie. We can also reveal when you are going to see this unexpected change in tone. The new film from director Karen Lam is set to premiere on October 8.
'Andor' Images Introduce New 'Star Wars' Droid B2EMO
The next entry in the Star Wars universe will soon be arriving with Andor on Disney+, and ahead of the series' release, a recent preview has shown off a new droid that will be making its debut in a galaxy far, far away. An exclusive sneak peak from Entertainment Weekly...
'House of the Dragon' Episode 4's Play Scene Shows How Out-of-Touch the Targaryens Really Are
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.Even though HBO’s House of the Dragon is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, the Game of Thrones prequel series hasn’t overwhelmed viewers with non-stop action. We didn’t get our first glimpse of large-scale combat until the epic standoff between Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the “Crabfeeder” (Daniel Scott-Smith) in last week’s “Second of His Name.” This week’s episode, “King of the Narrow Sea,” featured no major set pieces. It primarily told the story of how Daemon begins a complicated relationship with his niece, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
‘Do Revenge’ Review: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Mean (Funny) Business in Sharp and Stylish Dark Comedy
Has anyone ever wronged you? Odds are, if you asked anyone this question, the answer would be a resounding “yes.” Maybe you’ve even had unnecessarily detailed fantasies about how you would get revenge on the wrong-doer. (Is that just me?) But actually going through with revenge requires a significant amount of mental gymnastics and would most likely be very problematic. Do Revenge, as the title suggests, indulges in this very idea and smartly does so via the age group that is the most back-stabby, untrustworthy, and downright terrifying: teenagers. But if you’re looking for a typical teen movie riddled with clichés and stereotypes, keep scrolling through your Netflix queue. This daring dark comedy both pays homage to and deconstructs the ‘90s high school set films you know and love, and does so with deliciously satisfying results.
In Defense of Kevin Smith's ‘Tusk’: A Cult Horror Love Letter of Poetic Disgust
As with many cult and art films, Tusk is a polarizing movie that you either love or hate. When View Askewniverse creator Kevin Smith announced his 2014 horror film Tusk, and teamed up with A24 for distribution, fans were beyond excited to see what he would create. It’s safe to say that the result was something that no one expected, and makes one question if madness is a genre. Campy, gruesome and absurd, Tusk found itself in a choppy sea of mixed to very low ratings, with many viewers stating that they couldn’t see past, or see the point, of the main character's gruesome transformation from human to walrus. The deeper message is indeed hard to get to when confronted with the mesmerizing gore at the films' forefront, though what lies beneath the patchwork surface of the walrus flesh suit is what’s important. Tusk is a strange philosophical endeavor that dives into one of the greatest questions humanity still has yet to answer: “what separates man from beast?” Throughout the film humanity and animalistic nature are discussed in many ways from behind a thick, goopy veil of blood and blubber, all the while satirizing the disturbing limits that one will go to for the sake of art.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Trailer Begs You Not to Answer the Call
A month a head of its premiere on Netflix, the first trailer for streaming service's adaptation of the Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone has been released. The upcoming horror film is set to debut on Netflix on October 5 — an appropriate time for one of King's many spooky stories.
