live5news.com
Hanahan names interim head football coach in place of Art Craig
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan is off to a 2-0 start in the 2022 season and is set to face head coach Art Craig’s former team in Timberland on Friday night. But the homecoming apparently won’t happen for Craig. Berkeley County School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that...
This Is South Carolina's Best Sports Bar
Mashed found the best sports bar in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake
LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
abcnews4.com
Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
crbjbizwire.com
South Carolina legal pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour joins Saxton & Stump
CHARLESTON, SC — Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
WJCL
Abducted child spotted 50 years later? Tipster reports sighting in South Carolina's Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. — TheNational Center for Missing & Exploited Children says it has received a tip that a child abducted 50 years ago could be in the Lowcountry. On Thursday, the NCMEC said it received an anonymous tip that Melissa Highsmith, abducted on August 23, 1971, had been spotted in the area of Daniel Island, by Charleston.
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
Charleston Anglican Diocese ordains first Black female priest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina on Tuesday welcomed the first Black woman to be ordained as a priest in the history of the organization. Rev. Henrietta Rivers was ordained into priesthood at St. John’s Chapel, where her husband is the Rector. Rivers currently serves as the Middle School Chaplain at […]
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this month
A major grocery store chain has announced the grand opening date for its newest South Carolina supermarket location later this month. If you're looking for a great place to do your grocery shopping, look no further than Publix.
SC group to discuss threats against a Charleston Co. School board member’s son
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition on Monday will hold a press conference in response to a threat against a Charleston County School Board member’s son. The SCBAC says that they request Solicitor Scarlet Wilson to order an investigation into the incident. The press conference will begin at 9 […]
Deputies arrest Beaufort man for shooting at women
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between […]
WJCL
Suspect captured in South Carolina DMV shooting that sent 2 people to the hospital
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina have captured the man they say opened fire inside a DMV office, injuring two people. On Wednesday night, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18. Investigators say Bess,...
Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man found passed out at a traffic light along Nexton Parkway in Summerville was arrested after police discovered more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a welfare check on a man reported to be passed out at […]
