Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Hanahan names interim head football coach in place of Art Craig

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan is off to a 2-0 start in the 2022 season and is set to face head coach Art Craig’s former team in Timberland on Friday night. But the homecoming apparently won’t happen for Craig. Berkeley County School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that...
HANAHAN, SC
Action News Jax

Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
RAVENEL, SC
abcnews4.com

Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
CHARLESTON, SC
College Sports
Football
Sports
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
#American Football#College Football#Southern Conference
crbjbizwire.com

South Carolina legal pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour joins Saxton & Stump

CHARLESTON, SC — Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger

The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
CHARLESTON, SC
Sports
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Anglican Diocese ordains first Black female priest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina on Tuesday welcomed the first Black woman to be ordained as a priest in the history of the organization. Rev. Henrietta Rivers was ordained into priesthood at St. John’s Chapel, where her husband is the Rector. Rivers currently serves as the Middle School Chaplain at […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest Beaufort man for shooting at women

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between […]
WJCL

Suspect captured in South Carolina DMV shooting that sent 2 people to the hospital

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina have captured the man they say opened fire inside a DMV office, injuring two people. On Wednesday night, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18. Investigators say Bess,...

