How the SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football teams fared in Week 3: Reigning Class 5A champion Rigby wins home opener

Each week, SBLive will rank the top 10 teams across the state of Idaho regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season.

HOW THE TOP 10 FARED — SEPT. 9

1. ROCKY MOUNTAIN 4-0 (5A) defeats Eagle, 17-10 (Sat.)

Most of damage done in first 12-plus minutes on two QB Tegan Sweaney TD passes.

2. MERIDIAN 3-0 (5A) defeats Middleton, 56-7 (Sat.)

RB Marco Del Rio has busy first quarter (9-yard TD run, 61-yard TD catch) in rout.

3. RIGBY 3-1 (5A) defeats Bonneville, 49-14

Finally, a home game! Trojans build 42-0 lead at halftime behind QB Luke Flowers' four touchdown passes and 201 yards in 4A High Country victory.

4. SKYLINE 2-1 (4A) defeats Thunder Ridge, 34-27

Inaugural "Berger Bowl" produces a dandy as Scott's Grizzlies never able to pull away from son Michael's Titans in Idaho Falls.

5. HIGHLAND 1-2 (5A) defeats Century, 28-0

QB Drew Hymas' touchdown pass to WR Rhidge Barela right before halftime opens floodgates for Rams' first victory under new coach Nick Sorrell.

6. MOUNTAIN VIEW 1-2 (5A) defeats Owyhee, 34-31 (Sat.)

Mavs take 34-17 lead on LB Maximux Maile's INT return for TD - and then hold on..

7. POCATELLO 2-1 (4A) defeats Twin Falls, 27-7

Bruins go down and score on opening series. After that, it was all Thunder as Poky scores next three touchdowns over eight-minute span.

8. BLACKFOOT 2-0 (4A) defeats Hillcrest, 21-6

Only takes one big strike for Broncos to put game away - and Jaxon Grimmett's 52-yard pass to Deegan Hale sets up decisive score with 4:30 to go.

9. BISHOP KELLY 3-0 (4A) defeats Ridgevue, 47-0 (Sat.)

Defensive juggernaut? Knights give up 114 yards and post back-to-back shutouts.

10. SUGAR-SALEM 3-0 (5A) defeats Star Valley (WY), 34-7

Four different ball carriers score for Diggers, but it was QB Daniel Neal's 13-yard TD pass to Ty Hirrlinger right before halftime that put it on cruise control.