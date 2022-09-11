ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

How the SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football teams fared in Week 3: Reigning Class 5A champion Rigby wins home opener

By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xgbeq_0hqbZvZb00

Each week, SBLive will rank the top 10 teams across the state of Idaho regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season.

HOW THE TOP 10 FARED — SEPT. 9

1. ROCKY MOUNTAIN 4-0 (5A) defeats Eagle, 17-10 (Sat.)

Most of damage done in first 12-plus minutes on two QB Tegan Sweaney TD passes.

2. MERIDIAN 3-0 (5A) defeats Middleton, 56-7 (Sat.)

RB Marco Del Rio has busy first quarter (9-yard TD run, 61-yard TD catch) in rout.

3. RIGBY 3-1 (5A) defeats Bonneville, 49-14

Finally, a home game! Trojans build 42-0 lead at halftime behind QB Luke Flowers' four touchdown passes and 201 yards in 4A High Country victory.

4. SKYLINE 2-1 (4A) defeats Thunder Ridge, 34-27

Inaugural "Berger Bowl" produces a dandy as Scott's Grizzlies never able to pull away from son Michael's Titans in Idaho Falls.

5. HIGHLAND 1-2 (5A) defeats Century, 28-0

QB Drew Hymas' touchdown pass to WR Rhidge Barela right before halftime opens floodgates for Rams' first victory under new coach Nick Sorrell.

6. MOUNTAIN VIEW 1-2 (5A) defeats Owyhee, 34-31 (Sat.)

Mavs take 34-17 lead on LB Maximux Maile's INT return for TD - and then hold on..

7. POCATELLO 2-1 (4A) defeats Twin Falls, 27-7

Bruins go down and score on opening series. After that, it was all Thunder as Poky scores next three touchdowns over eight-minute span.

8. BLACKFOOT 2-0 (4A) defeats Hillcrest, 21-6

Only takes one big strike for Broncos to put game away - and Jaxon Grimmett's 52-yard pass to Deegan Hale sets up decisive score with 4:30 to go.

9. BISHOP KELLY 3-0 (4A) defeats Ridgevue, 47-0 (Sat.)

Defensive juggernaut? Knights give up 114 yards and post back-to-back shutouts.

10. SUGAR-SALEM 3-0 (5A) defeats Star Valley (WY), 34-7

Four different ball carriers score for Diggers, but it was QB Daniel Neal's 13-yard TD pass to Ty Hirrlinger right before halftime that put it on cruise control.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Rigby, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Blackfoot, ID
Local
Idaho Education
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#Titans#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Eagle#Scott S Grizzlies#Century#Owyhee#Lb Maximux Maile#Twin Falls#Poky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Scorebook Live

8-man Arkansas high school football report (Week 3)

By Kyle Sutherland Another headliner game was called early due to weather for the second straight week, while some teams suffered their first loss of the season and others triumphed to their first win. As conference races heat up, we can expect another competitive week with eight games on the ...
ARKANSAS STATE
Post Register

120th EISF comes to an eventful close

BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy