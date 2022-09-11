Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
thechampionnewspaper.com
Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need
The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
WLBT
Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them well,...
Click2Houston.com
Houston rapper, activist Trae Tha Truth donates water filters, supplies to families suffering from water crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Mississippi – Houston’s own, rapper, activist, and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth doesn’t just spring into action when those in his city are in need. Supporters who follow him know if there’s a humanitarian issue going on, he and his crew are working up a plan to help.
WLBT
Whitten Middle School shares huge water donation with struggling surrounding neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What do you do when you have more than enough? In the case of Whitten Middle School, the answer and lesson for students is to share. This week, the south Jackson school received a huge donation of bottled water from Louisiana and that gift is being shared with the community.
wcbi.com
Help continues to pour in for those affected by the water crisis in Jackson
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Help continues to pour in for those affected by the water crisis in Jackson. Congregations of the Northeast Mississippi State Baptist Convention have been conducting water drives. Churches from Lowndes, Noxubee, and Clay Counties have collected 12 hundred cases of water to help those...
WLBT
Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean water...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
WLBT
Former inmates serve the community distributing water during ongoing crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water distributions continue across the Capital City with a unique group stepping in to help. On Monday, former inmates were handing out water and more at JPD Precinct One in south Jackson, doing their part for those in need after serving their time. “When you get...
actionnews5.com
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
WLBT
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that...
‘They gave us water. It’s just not drinkable’: Jackson, MS water crsis continues
JACKSON, MS — 150,000 people are still without drinkable water in Jackson, Mississippi. Weeks after massive flooding, they still can’t even do dishes or brush their teeth with the water coming from their faucets. We spoke to a woman named Patricia Anderson here in Jackson, Mississippi. She tells...
WLBT
SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River flooding.
wtva.com
Churches join together to donate water to Jackson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, September 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson...
deltanews.tv
EPA to investigate Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON - The EPA is investigating the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. It's the latest in a series of developments that began with flooding along the pearl river and then the failure of the city's water system. It comes as the Mississippi capitol city remains under a boil water order.
WLBT
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors. “Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said Chloe...
WAPT
Jackson public works deputy director resigns as city transitions to 11th director in 12 years
JACKSON, Miss. — Marlon King, the deputy director and former director of the Jackson Public Works Department, has resigned. King submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. King was reassigned last month by the mayor from director to deputy director. The reassignment was announced a day after a failure at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant led to a loss of water to Jackson residents.
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
fox40jackson.com
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department,...
