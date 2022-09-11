ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need

The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them well,...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
wcbi.com

Help continues to pour in for those affected by the water crisis in Jackson

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Help continues to pour in for those affected by the water crisis in Jackson. Congregations of the Northeast Mississippi State Baptist Convention have been conducting water drives. Churches from Lowndes, Noxubee, and Clay Counties have collected 12 hundred cases of water to help those...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean water...
JACKSON, MS
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS

You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Tap Water#Drinking Water#Capital City#Pastors
actionnews5.com

Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
WLBT

SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River flooding.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wtva.com

Churches join together to donate water to Jackson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

EPA to investigate Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON - The EPA is investigating the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. It's the latest in a series of developments that began with flooding along the pearl river and then the failure of the city's water system. It comes as the Mississippi capitol city remains under a boil water order.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors. “Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said Chloe...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson public works deputy director resigns as city transitions to 11th director in 12 years

JACKSON, Miss. — Marlon King, the deputy director and former director of the Jackson Public Works Department, has resigned. King submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. King was reassigned last month by the mayor from director to deputy director. The reassignment was announced a day after a failure at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant led to a loss of water to Jackson residents.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy