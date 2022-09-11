ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them well,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi Science Festival kicks off at four museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your kids love science and experimenting, the 7th Annual Mississippi Science Festival (MSF) begins on Thursday, September, 15. MSF brings the community together to celebrate careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and has introduced children of all ages to the wide variety of STEM concepts and industries that are available in Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
WLBT

SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River flooding.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean water...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD celebrates participants in the Police Athletic League Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police celebrated the young people who participated in the PALS program or Police Athletic League. All of the students who participated were recognized during a banquet on Monday night. Assistant Chief Joseph Wade and other officers worked as coaches and mentors. Officers say there are...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson businesses have mixed reactions to possibility of SBA loans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both the Governor and Mayor of Jackson say they want capital city businesses to have the chance for financial assistance to get through the water crisis. The Governor sent a formal request to the U.S. Small Business Administration Monday, asking them to open up SBA Economic...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hinds County announces emergency road closure

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is announcing the emergency road closure of a road in District 2. Duke Road will be closed for approximately one week. The road is four-tenths of a mile west of Casey Road and seven-tenths of a mile east of Hunt Road. The closure...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

