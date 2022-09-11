Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
WLBT
Whitten Middle School shares huge water donation with struggling surrounding neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What do you do when you have more than enough? In the case of Whitten Middle School, the answer and lesson for students is to share. This week, the south Jackson school received a huge donation of bottled water from Louisiana and that gift is being shared with the community.
WLBT
Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them well,...
WLBT
Mississippi Science Festival kicks off at four museums
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your kids love science and experimenting, the 7th Annual Mississippi Science Festival (MSF) begins on Thursday, September, 15. MSF brings the community together to celebrate careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and has introduced children of all ages to the wide variety of STEM concepts and industries that are available in Mississippi.
WLBT
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River flooding.
WLBT
Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean water...
WLBT
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys representing around 1,800 kids in the capital city provide updates on a federal lawsuit filed nearly a year ago. The suit accuses the city and the state health department of allowing Jackson’s drinking water to become contaminated with lead. Jackson resident Charles Wilson III...
WLBT
JPD celebrates participants in the Police Athletic League Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police celebrated the young people who participated in the PALS program or Police Athletic League. All of the students who participated were recognized during a banquet on Monday night. Assistant Chief Joseph Wade and other officers worked as coaches and mentors. Officers say there are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, September 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson...
WLBT
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that...
WLBT
King refutes claims he was a bully, discusses his demotion following WLBT report
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s former public works director is responding to claims from a now-fired subordinate that he bullied employees and was difficult to work with. The claims were made Wednesday by another former city worker, Mary Carter, who was recently terminated as deputy director of water operations.
WLBT
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM) - A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, has been charged with the murder of a missing Rankin County man after, police say, the two formed a relationship online and planned to meet up. Carson Sistrunk, 24, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 6. According to Jefferson Davis...
WLBT
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department, resigned....
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
WLBT
EXCLUSIVE: Top EPA official mum on enforcement as investigation into Jackson water crisis unfolds
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency said his agents would do their job to ensure the Capital City’s water and sewer systems are compliant with federal law, but stopped short of specifics, likely because of an ongoing investigation that began two weeks ago. “We...
WLBT
Council urges mayor to ‘fully cooperate’ with state, federal officials working on water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With virtually no debate and in only a matter of minutes, the Jackson City Council approved a resolution asking the mayor to work with state and federal officials in addressing the city’s ongoing water crisis. Tuesday, the council voted 4-1 on an item “strongly urging...
WLBT
August flooding destroys majority of what was inside several Brandon residents’ storage units
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some residents across the metro are still dealing with the aftermath of last month’s flooding. Several people in Brandon say they lost nearly everything inside their storage units at StorQuest and are struggling to recoup their losses. In fact, Amanda Henry said she went from...
WLBT
Jackson businesses have mixed reactions to possibility of SBA loans
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both the Governor and Mayor of Jackson say they want capital city businesses to have the chance for financial assistance to get through the water crisis. The Governor sent a formal request to the U.S. Small Business Administration Monday, asking them to open up SBA Economic...
WLBT
Hinds County announces emergency road closure
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is announcing the emergency road closure of a road in District 2. Duke Road will be closed for approximately one week. The road is four-tenths of a mile west of Casey Road and seven-tenths of a mile east of Hunt Road. The closure...
Comments / 0