ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement brings game legends, fans together in Springfield

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UC Daily Campus

Husky History No. 7: Swintayla “Swin” Cash

Hello all, and welcome back to Husky History, a new column focusing on one accomplished UConn athlete per week. Each article should detail the athlete’s accolades at Connecticut, as well as their ability to take their games to the professional level. This week’s Husky History focuses on women’s basketball...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Basketball
Springfield, MA
Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Springfield, MA
ESPN

UConn settles with former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie for $3.9 million

The University of Connecticut and former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie have reached a settlement of $3.9 million for claimed reputational damages and attorney's fees to conclude the lengthy legal battle that has ensued between them since his firing for allegedly violating NCAA rules in 2018. The settlement effectively ends...
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. “I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.” Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy