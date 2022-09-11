Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement brings game legends, fans together in Springfield

Read full article on original website
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence Carmela
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Ja Morant hit 'The Griddy' with WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson after her dominant Finals performance for the Aces
After recording 24 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, MVP A'ja Wilson had plenty of reasons to dance.
South Carolina women's basketball: A'ja Wilson feature debuts
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Ahead of game two of the WNBA Finals the Las Vegas Aces debuted part one of their “All In” feature on A’ja Wilson.
Kelsey Plum said A'ja Wilson telling her to 'get her shit together' helped spur a monster WNBA Finals performance
The All-Star guard erupted for 20 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds after this year's WNBA MVP offered tough love to help her break out of a slump.
UC Daily Campus
Husky History No. 7: Swintayla “Swin” Cash
Hello all, and welcome back to Husky History, a new column focusing on one accomplished UConn athlete per week. Each article should detail the athlete’s accolades at Connecticut, as well as their ability to take their games to the professional level. This week’s Husky History focuses on women’s basketball...
Rockets Legend Clyde Drexler Inducted Into Houston's Sports Hall Of Fame
Houston Rockets legend Clyde Drexler was inducted into Houston's Sports Hall Of Fame on Tuesday.
ESPN
UConn settles with former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie for $3.9 million
The University of Connecticut and former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie have reached a settlement of $3.9 million for claimed reputational damages and attorney's fees to conclude the lengthy legal battle that has ensued between them since his firing for allegedly violating NCAA rules in 2018. The settlement effectively ends...
We Need to Talk: Congratulations, Swin Cash!
The ladies of 'We Need to Talk' celebrate Swin Cash for being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
NBA・
UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. “I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.” Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
