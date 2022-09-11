ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Quiet weather continues to dominate the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia. An area of high pressure is settling over the region for the next several days, resulting in fair weather. For Wednesday, a bit of patchy fog is possible in some river valleys during the morning. It will be a cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, so you may need the light jacket as you head out the door. Otherwise, more sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures are expected across the area. Highs will be in the slightly cooler-than-average 70s.

