Lexington, VA

9/11 flag displayed in Lexington while making its way around the world

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning the Virginia Patriot Guard Riders arrived in Lexington for a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. A flag that once flew in New York at the World Trade Center after the September 11th attacks was displayed on the flag pole at the Lexington fire department for 9 minutes and 11 seconds during the ceremony.
Roanoke High Schools to host Virginian band competition

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Patrick Henry High Schools and William Fleming High Schools are hosting a Star City Classic competition for marching bands across Virginia on Saturday. According to Roanoke Public Schools, the event with be held on Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at William Fleming High School at 3649 Ferncliff Ave. NW in Roanoke.
All the Dirt: Fall gardening with BUG

Bedford, Va. (WFXR) — Just because there is a little chill in the air doesn’t mean the gardening season is over. Jim Revell is the Garden Manager at Bedford Urban Garden (BUG) and a master gardener with Bedford Virginia Cooperative Extension. He gives WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney all the dirt on what you can do in your garden for a bountiful Fall harvest.
Yard Bull Meats Opens, Partners With Local Farms

Yard Bull is the only full-service butcher in Roanoke. All of its products are locally sourced. ‘Let’s Chalk Wellness’ for Suicide Prevention Month. Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity …. AM Show Outdoors Bound News and Notes. Outdoors Bound News & Notes: Bugs, bass,...
Pinpoint Weather: Average Temperatures, Then Hot

Rather mild and uneventful weather is continuing with clear, starry night skies and sunny days. Thursday will start in the low to mid-50s and warm to 75-80. These temperatures are on the mark for normal for the day. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be much the same with just a...
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be providing a public health update on Tuesday. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share …. Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke …. Suicide Prevention Month: “Break the stigma and have …. Carilion Children expert discuss car...
School officials respond to reported bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools reported a message regarding a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School on Wednesday afternoon. School officials evacuated the building and contacted the Roanoke City Police Department. Police searched the building while students and staff waited on the football field for the all clear. Police say after approximately 20 minutes of searching the all-clear was given and everyone was allowed back into the building.
New Freedom Farm to host BBQ fundraiser bake sale

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine being a firefighter paramedic and catching COVID-19 on the job, this leads to COVID pneumonia and a tube down your throat just to breath. Tasha Scheffey is currently recovering from her fight with Covid-19 and going through multiple therapies just to get well. Scheffey...
Pinpoint Weather: Cool mornings, warm afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Quiet weather continues to dominate the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia. An area of high pressure is settling over the region for the next several days, resulting in fair weather. For Wednesday, a bit of patchy fog is possible in some river valleys during the morning. It will be a cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, so you may need the light jacket as you head out the door. Otherwise, more sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures are expected across the area. Highs will be in the slightly cooler-than-average 70s.
VIRGINIA STATE
Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought a very kissable and cuddly...
Amherst County Public Schools celebrates their electric buses

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Amherst County Public Schools started off the school year with their first two electric school buses. Earlier Wednesday administration, students, and program partners celebrated the arrival of the buses. The buses were purchased from Virginia’s exclusive Thomas Built Buses Dealer, Sonny Merryman. They used...
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
Roanoke Police investigate shooting, man drove to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived a the hospital. According to police, they were told about the incident on Monday, Sept. 12 around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Brook Hill Farm: A life-changing place for people, horses

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) — Brook Hill Farm is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that is a safe haven tucked away on 60 acres in Forest. It’s a life changing place for the people and horses that end up there. According to the their website, “Since the beginning, the farm has rescued, rehabilitated and placed over 500 horses!”
VSP and Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office holding VIN etching event

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Virginia State Police (VSP) to host a VIN (vehicle identification number) etching event to prevent vehicle theft. The event is called H.E.A.T. which is an acronym for Help Eliminate Auto Thefts. Authorities say they etch...
