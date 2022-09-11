Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
9/11 flag displayed in Lexington while making its way around the world
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning the Virginia Patriot Guard Riders arrived in Lexington for a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. A flag that once flew in New York at the World Trade Center after the September 11th attacks was displayed on the flag pole at the Lexington fire department for 9 minutes and 11 seconds during the ceremony.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke High Schools to host Virginian band competition
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Patrick Henry High Schools and William Fleming High Schools are hosting a Star City Classic competition for marching bands across Virginia on Saturday. According to Roanoke Public Schools, the event with be held on Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at William Fleming High School at 3649 Ferncliff Ave. NW in Roanoke.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Fall gardening with BUG
Bedford, Va. (WFXR) — Just because there is a little chill in the air doesn’t mean the gardening season is over. Jim Revell is the Garden Manager at Bedford Urban Garden (BUG) and a master gardener with Bedford Virginia Cooperative Extension. He gives WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney all the dirt on what you can do in your garden for a bountiful Fall harvest.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley first responding agencies to participate in career fair
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — If you have ever dreamed of being a police officer or firefighter, now is a good time to pursue your dreams as local agencies will all be in one place for a career fair. The fair is on Saturday September 17 from 11 a.m. to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Yard Bull Meats Opens, Partners With Local Farms
Yard Bull is the only full-service butcher in Roanoke. All of its products are locally sourced. ‘Let’s Chalk Wellness’ for Suicide Prevention Month. Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity …. AM Show Outdoors Bound News and Notes. Outdoors Bound News & Notes: Bugs, bass,...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Average Temperatures, Then Hot
Rather mild and uneventful weather is continuing with clear, starry night skies and sunny days. Thursday will start in the low to mid-50s and warm to 75-80. These temperatures are on the mark for normal for the day. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be much the same with just a...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update
The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be providing a public health update on Tuesday. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share …. Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke …. Suicide Prevention Month: “Break the stigma and have …. Carilion Children expert discuss car...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke and other Virginian Dunkin’ recognizing National Childhood Awareness Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dunkin’ is supporting its community. From Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, Dunkin’ is having its “shine gold” event for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to support children battling cancer. Dunkin’ officials say guests at participating locations throughout Roanoke will receive a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
School officials respond to reported bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools reported a message regarding a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School on Wednesday afternoon. School officials evacuated the building and contacted the Roanoke City Police Department. Police searched the building while students and staff waited on the football field for the all clear. Police say after approximately 20 minutes of searching the all-clear was given and everyone was allowed back into the building.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
wfxrtv.com
New Freedom Farm to host BBQ fundraiser bake sale
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine being a firefighter paramedic and catching COVID-19 on the job, this leads to COVID pneumonia and a tube down your throat just to breath. Tasha Scheffey is currently recovering from her fight with Covid-19 and going through multiple therapies just to get well. Scheffey...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Cool mornings, warm afternoons
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Quiet weather continues to dominate the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia. An area of high pressure is settling over the region for the next several days, resulting in fair weather. For Wednesday, a bit of patchy fog is possible in some river valleys during the morning. It will be a cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, so you may need the light jacket as you head out the door. Otherwise, more sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures are expected across the area. Highs will be in the slightly cooler-than-average 70s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke Valley SPCA
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought a very kissable and cuddly...
wfxrtv.com
Amherst County Public Schools celebrates their electric buses
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Amherst County Public Schools started off the school year with their first two electric school buses. Earlier Wednesday administration, students, and program partners celebrated the arrival of the buses. The buses were purchased from Virginia’s exclusive Thomas Built Buses Dealer, Sonny Merryman. They used...
wfxrtv.com
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
wfxrtv.com
Local Office on Aging opens new Center for Health and Wellness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Local Office on Aging held a grand opening on Tuesday for its new Center for Health and Wellness. The Office plans on using the center to expand programs for seniors, especially food and socialization programs. The facility is located on Frontage Rd. NW —...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigate shooting, man drove to hospital
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived a the hospital. According to police, they were told about the incident on Monday, Sept. 12 around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford County Public Schools students’ scores soar to accreditation
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Bedford County Public Schools are Making the Grade as students across the district are standing out with the latest results from the Standard of Learning (SOL) results. “Good Day Virginia’s” Charmayne Brown spoke with — Dr. Karen Woodford, chief learning officer, and Dr. Shawn...
wfxrtv.com
Brook Hill Farm: A life-changing place for people, horses
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) — Brook Hill Farm is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that is a safe haven tucked away on 60 acres in Forest. It’s a life changing place for the people and horses that end up there. According to the their website, “Since the beginning, the farm has rescued, rehabilitated and placed over 500 horses!”
wfxrtv.com
VSP and Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office holding VIN etching event
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Virginia State Police (VSP) to host a VIN (vehicle identification number) etching event to prevent vehicle theft. The event is called H.E.A.T. which is an acronym for Help Eliminate Auto Thefts. Authorities say they etch...
Comments / 0