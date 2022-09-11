There are positives on which to build from here. Hopefully, the coaching staff makes the right adjustments to the offensive line, defensive line and installing an offense that best compliments Drew Pyne. They will need to roll him out so he can throw to receivers on seam routes to the middle 1/3 of the defense. Just like the completion Buchner threw to Kevin Bauman who was wide open on the seam route. Mayer and Bauman were open in the scheme most of the game. Tommy Rees has to know that Pyne can make those throws successfully. Instead of throwing out to the perimeter all day like Buchner did. Even though Drew Pyne is not the tallest QB going, he has the moxie and arm to exploit the middle 1/3 of a defense. Upon further review of last year’s Wisconsin and Cincinnati games, Drew Pyne did just that to spark the Notre Dame offense. If only Pyne came in earlier in the Cincinnati game, more than likely ND wins that contest.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO