Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
onefootdown.com
What if Notre Dame’s first two games were flipped?
While we strive for a thorough discussion of Notre Dame Football on the OFD Podcast, every once in a while I forget to inject a crazy thought here and there (I know - how is that even possible?). This is what the Off The Rails Show is built for. In...
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: A pivotal moment for Notre Dame’s 2022 football season
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have some catching up to do with Notre Dame Football, and the podcast is always an absolutely delightful way to handle such matters. In this episode:. We were told that there is nothing you can do when the box is stacked. Looking back at the Marshall...
onefootdown.com
A Sliver of Positives in the Aftermath of Notre Dame's loss to Marshall
There are positives on which to build from here. Hopefully, the coaching staff makes the right adjustments to the offensive line, defensive line and installing an offense that best compliments Drew Pyne. They will need to roll him out so he can throw to receivers on seam routes to the middle 1/3 of the defense. Just like the completion Buchner threw to Kevin Bauman who was wide open on the seam route. Mayer and Bauman were open in the scheme most of the game. Tommy Rees has to know that Pyne can make those throws successfully. Instead of throwing out to the perimeter all day like Buchner did. Even though Drew Pyne is not the tallest QB going, he has the moxie and arm to exploit the middle 1/3 of a defense. Upon further review of last year’s Wisconsin and Cincinnati games, Drew Pyne did just that to spark the Notre Dame offense. If only Pyne came in earlier in the Cincinnati game, more than likely ND wins that contest.
onefootdown.com
The Triple Option: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman converts to Catholicism
It’s been a hot minute since we ran the triple option — where the best Notre Dame Footballk news resides. Let’s get to it. Not that it should really matter to anyone that the head coach of the Notre Dame football program is now a Catholic, but it really mattered to a lot of people.
onefootdown.com
Survey: Has Marshall Loss Lessened Your Confidence in Notre Dame Football?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week, we herald the return of the Reacts segment by asking some...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS California Golden Bears: Weather Report
The 0-2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will try to finally produce a victory this season when they play host to the 2-0 California Golden Bears. The Irish remain a double-digit favorite despite the loss of starting quarterback Tyler Buchner. Drew Pyne will take Buchner’s place as QB1, and maybe that’s enough to create some positive momentum moving forward.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. California: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Week three for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish wasn’t supposed to be the biggest game of the year. Notre Dame plays host to the California Golden Bears, and quite frankly, this was supposed to be a sure “W” with plenty of fun during the Green Out planned inside the stadium. The 0-2 start for the Irish has changed everything, and there may be no bigger game played this year than the one this Saturday. Will the Irish crumble — or will they piece together a win and create momentum moving forward?
