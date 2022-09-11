Read full article on original website
Emporia State volleyball swept by #2 Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by the number 2 ranked team in the nation, Washburn, Tuesday. Emporia State jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set before Washburn rallied for a 25-16 win. Washburn won the 2nd set 25-15. In the 3rd set the two teams were tied at 14 before Washburn closed out the set on an 11-3 run.
Emporia High boys soccer and volleyball on Thursday schedule
On Thursday’s local schedule the Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Valley Center. The Spartans take a 5-1 record into the match. Kickoff for the varsity match is set for 6:15 pm at Emporia High School. The Emporia High volleyball team travels to Salina to play Salina South and...
Emporia High boys soccer team defeats Valley Center 2-0
The Emporia High boys soccer team shut out Valley Center 2-0 Thursday night. Sophomore Carter Granado scored the first goal for the Spartans, it came with 9:54 to play in the first half. Senior Jonathan Martinez scored the second goal for Emporia High, it came with 9:11 to play in...
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Hayden, 4-2
The Emporia High boys soccer team held its home opener Tuesday against Topeka-Hayden. The Spartans improved to 5-1, 1-0 in Centennial League play with a 4-2 victory over the Wildcats. Gio Garcilazo gave EHS a 1-0 advantage in the 27th minute and Kevin Magana made it 2-0 in the 32nd...
Emporia High girls golf team takes first at Newton
It was another first-place finish for the Emporia High girls golf team on Tuesday. The Spartans won the Newton Invitational with a score of 175 in the 9-hole tournament. Olivia Eckert was the individual champion with a round of 36. She had a birdie on the first playoff hole to be named the individual champion.
Kansas Board of Regents approves Emporia State University framework Wednesday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the framework as part of their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. The decision came following comments from ESU President Ken Hush and Interim Provost Brent Thomas.
EMPORIA STATE: Seven percent of staff to receive suspension, dismissal or termination notices by Friday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. And with that, seven percent of Emporia State’s total workforce will receive notices of their suspension, dismissal or termination no later than Friday. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the...
Audio – Wednesday – 09-14-22
Newsmaker: Jane Linhart and Chelsea Williams promote upcoming Homecoming activities for Madison High School. Newsmaker 2: Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains updates Hispanic Heritage Month activities. Area Coaches Corner. Lebo – Brian Hadley. Hartford – Danen Kistner.
Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia
Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Embers related to welding project apparently lead to possible fire call at Flint Hills Lanes
Emporia Fire went to Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon, but not to do any bowling. Fire crews were dispatched to the bowling alley shortly after 4 pm for a possible structure fire. Early indications, according to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller are some embers developed under a lane as part of a welding project.
Investigation continues into Emporia’s Ashley Estates fire
Emporia Fire continues to investigate a fire that developed in Emporia at the end of last month. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says investigators will go back to Ashley Estates this week after fire broke out in an apartment building Aug. 31. The fire was contained to one of the units at 1509 West 15th, but one person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. That person’s name has not been released and a condition report has not been divulged.
Emporia State professor posts online petition asking for restart on re-envisioning process with Board of Regents vote possible Wednesday
With the Kansas Board of Regents set to vote Wednesday on Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Policy framework, professors have organized a last-minute petition to draw more attention to concerns tenure may be paused, if not eliminated. Professor Michael Smith posted the petition on www.change.org with the title “To...
Emporia Fire, local law enforcement responding to reported injury crash southwest of Emporia
Emporia Fire and law enforcement have been dispatched to a reported injury crash southwest of Emporia. The crash was reported around 6:10 am near Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate. Early indications are one vehicle is involved with as many as two patients. Other details are pending.
UPDATE: No injuries reported, further details pending investigation after fire develops in Emporia apartment complex Thursday evening
Emporia Fire is investigating after fire developed inside an apartment complex on the north side of downtown Emporia. Fire crews were called to the complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, the fire was located in apartment six, however, the cause, origination point and damages are currently pending.
Crop yields suffering as a result of prolonged area drought according to Lyon County Extension
Lower crops may be just the latest area impacted by the ongoing drought reported across the KVOE listening area. According to Lyon County Extension Ag Agent Brian Rees, the county is far behind where it should be with yields of specific crops, namely corn and soybeans. Rees tells KVOE News conditions were simply “too hot and too dry” when crops began to fill, meaning the majority are likely to miss their yield expectancies by a sizeable margin.
Boil water advisory for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County
Chase County officials are determining the scope of a reported water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. The Cottonwood Falls Facebook page says a 16-inch line broke between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls. The water pressure situation in Strong City has not been confirmed.
Water main repaired, but boil water advisories still up for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1
A large water main break in Chase County has been fixed, but water flow issues remain. A 16-inch water main broke Wednesday night alongside Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. Even though the line has been repaired, Cottonwood Falls is still mostly without water pressure, and that may not be fully restored until late in the day. Pressure was also low in Strong City at last word.
2022-23 budget to lead busy agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County board
Budgetary matters will lead the agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County with its board meeting Wednesday. Board members are poised to adopt the 2022-23 budget and a document certifying the district’s revenue-neutral rate in separate items. There will be time for public comment ahead of both votes. Once...
Local artists come together to shed a light on suicide prevention Tuesday evening with first Emporia Words Save Lives event
Words matter and words helped make a difference to several residents at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Community Building Tuesday night. The Bowyer Building hosted Emporia’s first Words Save Lives performing arts event where poets, musicians and comedians took the stage to share a powerful message. Amongst them was Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.
Manzano attends preliminary hearing in Emporia home invasion robbery case
A pretrial hearing is on the docket for Jonathan Manzano, charged in connection with an alleged home invasion robbery in Emporia this past spring. Manzano had his preliminary hearing Wednesday. The pretrial is now coming Oct. 14. Manzano faces single counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, drug possession...
