WISN
Southeast Wisconsin dries up after storms, shelters open for flood victims
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The American Red Cross closed a shelter at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield Tuesday evening that it opened Monday for people evacuated from their homes or apartments because of heavy rain and flooding. It was open to anyone across southeast Wisconsin impacted by the recent rain and...
WISN
Record rainfall causing record flood damage in homes, businesses
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sunday's record rainfall has led to record flooding in homes and businesses in southeast Wisconsin. WISN 12 News contacted nearly a dozen restoration companies, each of them confirmed their waitlists in the last 48 hours had grown to at least 100 customers. Paul Davis Restoration and...
WISN
Milwaukee Public Museum wants local feedback for future museum
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum plans to open its new building in 2026 and launched a publicsurvey for the next phase of design. The museum and its exhibit design partners at Thinc Design are looking for input from people in Wisconsin. The results will influence the interior of the building and exhibits of the future museum.
WISN
27-year-old Wisconsin woman charged for the death of cyclist and father of 10 in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection with the crash on Aug. 27, 2022, that killed a bicyclist, a father of 10, near Longview Lake and View High Drive. 27-year-old Kyrie Fields faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident...
WISN
Wis. FOP recommends police across the state stop using Sig Sauer P320
MILWAUKEE — With three documented cases in two years of a Milwaukee police officer's gun apparently firing without anyone pulling the trigger, the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police recommends police departments across the state shelve the controversial firearm out of an abundance of caution. "Absolutely, it's always prudent," FOP...
WISN
Strike averted: UW Health nurses reach agreement with hospital administration
MADISON, Wis. — One day before a strike was set to begin, UW Health nurses reached an agreement with hospital administration. The nurses were scheduled to start striking Tuesday for three days if no movement was made. The two sides met with Gov. Tony Evers at the executive residence...
