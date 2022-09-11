ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WISN

Record rainfall causing record flood damage in homes, businesses

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sunday's record rainfall has led to record flooding in homes and businesses in southeast Wisconsin. WISN 12 News contacted nearly a dozen restoration companies, each of them confirmed their waitlists in the last 48 hours had grown to at least 100 customers. Paul Davis Restoration and...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public Museum wants local feedback for future museum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum plans to open its new building in 2026 and launched a publicsurvey for the next phase of design. The museum and its exhibit design partners at Thinc Design are looking for input from people in Wisconsin. The results will influence the interior of the building and exhibits of the future museum.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wis. FOP recommends police across the state stop using Sig Sauer P320

MILWAUKEE — With three documented cases in two years of a Milwaukee police officer's gun apparently firing without anyone pulling the trigger, the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police recommends police departments across the state shelve the controversial firearm out of an abundance of caution. "Absolutely, it's always prudent," FOP...
MILWAUKEE, WI

