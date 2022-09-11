Read full article on original website
KSLTV
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
KSLTV
World record for the longest long-range rifle shot busted Tuesday
JACKSON, Wyoming — The worlds farthest long-range rifle shot was fired Tuesday, surpassing the previous record by nearly half a mile. The previous record of 4 miles set in 2020 was defeated by a 4.4 mile target hit in the high desert of western Wyoming. The bullet took 24 seconds to hit the 8-inch bullseye, but breaking the record had been the goal for over a year.
KSLTV
Police believe missing Utah girl, 14, may be with adults planning to take her out of US
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said Alexia Nicolee Linarex Jauregui, 14, was originally reported as a runaway but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Utah teen found after police believe she was kidnapped
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said the 14-year-old was originally reported as a runaway, but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
KSLTV
45 killed in auto-pedestrian crashes honored with 45 shoes
PROVO, Utah — Pedestrian fatalities in Utah, and across the country, are on pace to set the wrong kind of records this year. The number of pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles has been on the rise in recent years. A pedestrian summit in Provo today focused on solutions...
KSLTV
Stormy days expected in northern Utah through Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — Forecasters said rain and the potential for flash flooding could linger in parts of Utah over the next 36 hours. “Soaking tropical rains have pounded southern Utah racking up some great rain totals. Over 2″ for Brian Head and near 1″ for St. George proper,” KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “Flash flood potential remains elevated for Brian Head and Zion National Park today (Wednesday) as showers and storms could persist come afternoon. The cool/wet pattern sticks around for the next couple of days in northern Utah pushing rain totals toward that 2″ mark by the time we are all said and done.
KSLTV
Lori Vallow fights to keep cameras out of courtroom for murder trial
SALT LAKE CITY — Attornies for Lori Vallow Daybell are fighting to ban cameras from the courtroom in her upcoming murder trial. A hearing in Idaho addressed the matter Thursday. Prosecutors supported the motion to ban news cameras. Vallow’s lawyers argued that allowing cameras will force her to “prove...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
KSLTV
KSL Investigators help Utahn sent to collections for wireless service she says she never had
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Have you ever been hounded for charges you do not owe? Well, it has happened to a Pleasant Grove woman — twice. And when she could not get the debt collector to listen, she called the KSL Investigators for help. Kim Olsen pays Xfinity...
KSLTV
Despite reaching 5,000 deaths, Utah’s COVID-19 numbers are down
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 5000 virus related deaths, this week. The director of the World Health Organization said yesterday, “the end is in sight,” even if we are not there yet. Despite the stunning number of...
KSLTV
Group works to build largest blanket fort for Utah boy with leukemia
LEHI, Utah — Community members, companies, and organizations have come together in Lehi Thursday for multiple good causes. The goal is to break a Guinness World Record by building the largest blanket fort in history. All of the blankets will be donated to local shelters for those experiencing homelessness....
KSLTV
Tips for your safety during National Preparedness Month
September is designated as National Preparedness Month: set aside to help people think ahead and take action to be ready in case of an emergency. The goal is to help people realize the life they built and the family they’ve grown is worth protecting. Wade Mathews, with the Utah...
KSLTV
Using stormwater to create wetlands at the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — The Nature Conservancy will soon be using stormwater to create new wetlands off the shores of the Great Salt Lake. The project is under construction right now. The end result will be similar to what you can see now at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve.
KSLTV
Citing ‘serious concerns,’ judge drops drug test results from state custody case
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Utah judge has ruled disputed drug tests cannot be considered in a family court case, potentially impacting other cases involving similar results. Fourth District Juvenile Court Judge Douglas Nielsen announced his decision during a remote hearing in the case Monday evening, citing “serious concerns” about the reliability of certain saliva-based drug test results.
KSLTV
Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
KSLTV
Sunday edition: the future of the monarchy; The political landscape in Utah
This week Doug Wright talks with a BYU professor about the future of the British Monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Doug also looks at the political landscape in Utah with two months to go until the mid-term elections. Kirk Jowers joins Doug to talk about the races around the state and how they are heating up. Plus, how successful are write-in campaigns? Doug and Matthew Burbank, Department of Political Science Assoc. Dean at the University of Utah, look at Steve Handy’s efforts as a write-in candidate to keep his seat.
