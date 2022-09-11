ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daggett County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
KSLTV

World record for the longest long-range rifle shot busted Tuesday

JACKSON, Wyoming — The worlds farthest long-range rifle shot was fired Tuesday, surpassing the previous record by nearly half a mile. The previous record of 4 miles set in 2020 was defeated by a 4.4 mile target hit in the high desert of western Wyoming. The bullet took 24 seconds to hit the 8-inch bullseye, but breaking the record had been the goal for over a year.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Cars
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Daggett County, UT
State
Utah State
KSLTV

UPDATE: Utah teen found after police believe she was kidnapped

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said the 14-year-old was originally reported as a runaway, but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

45 killed in auto-pedestrian crashes honored with 45 shoes

PROVO, Utah — Pedestrian fatalities in Utah, and across the country, are on pace to set the wrong kind of records this year. The number of pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles has been on the rise in recent years. A pedestrian summit in Provo today focused on solutions...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Stormy days expected in northern Utah through Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Forecasters said rain and the potential for flash flooding could linger in parts of Utah over the next 36 hours. “Soaking tropical rains have pounded southern Utah racking up some great rain totals. Over 2″ for Brian Head and near 1″ for St. George proper,” KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “Flash flood potential remains elevated for Brian Head and Zion National Park today (Wednesday) as showers and storms could persist come afternoon. The cool/wet pattern sticks around for the next couple of days in northern Utah pushing rain totals toward that 2″ mark by the time we are all said and done.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
KSLTV

Lori Vallow fights to keep cameras out of courtroom for murder trial

SALT LAKE CITY — Attornies for Lori Vallow Daybell are fighting to ban cameras from the courtroom in her upcoming murder trial. A hearing in Idaho addressed the matter Thursday. Prosecutors supported the motion to ban news cameras. Vallow’s lawyers argued that allowing cameras will force her to “prove...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Boating#Accident#Daggett County Sheriff
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Despite reaching 5,000 deaths, Utah’s COVID-19 numbers are down

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 5000 virus related deaths, this week. The director of the World Health Organization said yesterday, “the end is in sight,” even if we are not there yet. Despite the stunning number of...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Group works to build largest blanket fort for Utah boy with leukemia

LEHI, Utah — Community members, companies, and organizations have come together in Lehi Thursday for multiple good causes. The goal is to break a Guinness World Record by building the largest blanket fort in history. All of the blankets will be donated to local shelters for those experiencing homelessness....
LEHI, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KSLTV

Tips for your safety during National Preparedness Month

September is designated as National Preparedness Month: set aside to help people think ahead and take action to be ready in case of an emergency. The goal is to help people realize the life they built and the family they’ve grown is worth protecting. Wade Mathews, with the Utah...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Using stormwater to create wetlands at the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Nature Conservancy will soon be using stormwater to create new wetlands off the shores of the Great Salt Lake. The project is under construction right now. The end result will be similar to what you can see now at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLTV

Citing ‘serious concerns,’ judge drops drug test results from state custody case

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Utah judge has ruled disputed drug tests cannot be considered in a family court case, potentially impacting other cases involving similar results. Fourth District Juvenile Court Judge Douglas Nielsen announced his decision during a remote hearing in the case Monday evening, citing “serious concerns” about the reliability of certain saliva-based drug test results.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Sunday edition: the future of the monarchy; The political landscape in Utah

This week Doug Wright talks with a BYU professor about the future of the British Monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Doug also looks at the political landscape in Utah with two months to go until the mid-term elections. Kirk Jowers joins Doug to talk about the races around the state and how they are heating up. Plus, how successful are write-in campaigns? Doug and Matthew Burbank, Department of Political Science Assoc. Dean at the University of Utah, look at Steve Handy’s efforts as a write-in candidate to keep his seat.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy