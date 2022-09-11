Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 up and 4 down for Huskers heading into Saturday against Sooners
The arrows have been pointing down far more than up for Nebraska football so far in 2022. But after a 1-2 start and the firing of a coach accompanying it, not everything is dwelling in the bottom of the dumpster this week for the Huskers. Dare it be mentioned there's an eagerness to see what Saturday brings, as the hope of a fresh start with Mickey Joseph raises curiosity with Oklahoma coming to town.
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
Husker Mash: Pondering the O-line setup; a new NIL collective to know; Anthony Grant and Bobby Reynolds
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. The status of Travis Vokolek and Nick Henrich isn't the only thing to wonder about now. With Teddy Prochazka's late-game injury late week, might we see more of...
Podcast: Sooners hit the road vs historic rival Huskers | Should OU expect the unexpected? | Recruiting buzz
Sooners' first road test of the season @ historic rival Huskers| Who is Nebraska after coaching changes? Should Oklahoma expect the unexpected with NU having nothing to lose?|What does OU need to do to win?|4-star/5-star recruiting targets updates. Oklahoma was bland on offense, and head coach Brent Venables wanted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Nebraska coaching search: Kansas State's Chris Klieman reaffirms commitment to Wildcats amid rumored interest
With the Nebraska head coaching job recently coming open, several names have been linked to the vacancy for one of the most notable jobs in college football. Due to his success and Midwestern roots, Kansas State's Chris Klieman has been linked to the job in initial hot lists, including one from Husker247. But Klieman appeared to reaffirm his allegiance to Kansas State during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.
247Sports
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma football: Brent Venables says he tried to bring Huskers QB Casey Thompson to OU
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson arrived from Texas this offseason, but was heavily pursued in the transfer portal. Among the teams interested was Oklahoma, who the Huskers face this week. Sooners coach Brent Venables detailed the process of Thompson visiting OU. "Casey's doing a great job," Venables said. "I hated it...
Kansas coach Lance Leipold asked about Nebraska job
Since Scott Frost was fired by the Nebraska athletics department over the weekend, KU football head coach Lance Leipold has been mentioned as a potential candidate. Specifically, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Nebraska beat writer Mike Schaefer have all mentioned Leipold as someone who Nebraska should take a hard look at during the coaching search.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
Mickey Joseph press conference updates
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph will meet with the media for the first time as interim head coach on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Joseph will be the only coach available this week as the Huskers prepare to host Oklahoma. Follow along in the thread below for updates from Joseph's opening press conference.
Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
Jim Leonhard Addresses Nebraska Speculation
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was asked about the speculation around his name and the vacant Nebraska head coaching position.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0