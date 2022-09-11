ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaAzU_0hqbYLCa00

Shooting reported at Phillips Park at Aurora 00:26

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.

Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Chicago

2 children shot minutes apart on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children were shot inside their homes just minutes apart at two different locations on the city's South Side. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported from Comer Children's Hospital on the conditions of the children. We've got two separate shootings less than minutes apart from each other.The first one happened in the 3600 block of South Rhodes around 9:41 p.m., according to Chicago police.An 8-year-old boy was inside of a home there when they heard multiple gunshots fired outside. The boy was grazed by a bullet. Several bullets hit the building, some going through the walls, others shattering the lobby glass. The boy was treated on scene and declined a trip to the hospital.About 10 minutes later at 9:54 p.m. another shooting outside of a home, in the 700 block of East 93rd Street - about 9 miles south of the first scene. This time, family members discovered a 3-year-old boy was shot while he was sleeping. He was taken to Comer in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left elbow. Both shootings are not believed to be connected. Chicago police say they are still looking for the people responsible as their investigation continues. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them

INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road. 
INVERNESS, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer, sergeant charged in Pilsen shootout that wounded innocent bystander

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer and sergeant are each facing felony charges after an innocent bystander was among two people wounded in July during a police shootout with a group of masked suspects in Pilsen.Chicago Police confirmed the officer and sergeant have been relieved of their official duties. Their names have not been released.The Cook County State's Attorney made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying State's Attorney Kim Foxx will hold a news conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m. However, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has been working this story all day. Police have said, shortly before 7...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Mass shooting at Chicago park leaves two dead, seven more wounded

A mass shooting at Washington Park in Chicago has left two dead people and seven more injured, police said. Gunfire erupted on Chicago’s southside around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, after an altercation between two groups in the park escalated to violence, according to Area One Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean. Witnesses on the scene, toward the north end of the park near 51st Street and Champlain Avenue, said they heard more than two dozen shots ring out, ABC 7 reported.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

Police release surveillance photos of suspects wanted in violent 95th CTA Street Red Line attacks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police released surveillance photos of suspects wanted in violent attacks of three people at a CTA station.The suspects are wanted in two separate attacks at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station last month.In the first attack, as many as 10 people violently beat and robbed a mother and daughter during the afternoon rush.In the second, a large group hit and pepper sprayed another woman in the face.If you recognize anyone in the pictures, call Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two killed, seven injured in Washington Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and seven more were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting in Washington Park.The shooting took place toward the north end of the park near 51st Street and Champlain Avenue. Area One Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said police were called to the park at 7:46 p.m. A quarrel between two groups led to a shootout. Police said a total of nine people were shot, two of whom died.Tuesday night, officers were seen searching the grass near a baseball diamond with flashlights, looking for bullet casings. There were decent amount of people in the park...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn about armed robbery and carjacking crew working from Little Village to Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning about a crew of armed robbers and carjackers responsible for a string of attacks on Sunday across the city, stretching from Little Village to Edgewater.In each of the incidents, a group of four carjackers pull up to the victims in a black Honda sedan, demand their belongings at gunpoint, and flee the scene.Police said the attacks happened in the following locations on Sunday: 200 block of North Carpenter at 2:30 a.m. 4300 block of North Laramie at 3:25 a.m.  4000 block of West Fullerton at 3:37 a.m. 2800 block of West Montrose at 4:15 a.m. 4600 block of North Kedzie at 4:31 a.m. 5600 block of North Winthrop at 4:35 a.m. 2700 block of South Millard at 5:49 a.m.  2000 block of South Ashland at 6:11 a.m. Police had only a vague description of the suspects.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver fleeing police hits 6 vehicles in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver fleeing police crashed into six other cars in River North Tuesday night. Chicago police said officers tried to pull over a Black Infinity at Ohio Street and LaSalle Boulevard around 9 p.m. Police said the driver showed a gun and drove off. Police chased him and the driver crashed into six other cars, got out of the can and ran. Police arrested the driver. Charges are pending. Two people were injured. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police seek to identify CTA Blue Line strong arm robbery suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a strong arm robbery that took place on the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie last month.Around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the station, located in the 500 block of South Kedzie, when she was approached by the suspect, according to police. The suspect then attempted to engage the victim in conversation when he later knocked her to the ground.The suspect took the victim's personal property and fled.Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Attorney, victim's advocate say ad showing woman screaming during robbery was retraumatizing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first showed video of a woman being attacked on a North Center community sidewalk because the robbers were wanted for a dozen other attacks.But then, the video went to another level when the woman became the center of a political ad. And we have now learned the woman was never contacted to be a part of the advertisement.As CBS 2 Political investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday, this issue has been controversial – and has been raising concerns from a victim's advocate.Kozlov left the victim a note earlier this week, asking if she would be willing to discuss...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook

On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
WSPY NEWS

Joliet Man Arrested For His Third DUI Offense

The Morris Police Department arrested a man for his third DUI offense. Timothy Theobald, 48, of Joliet was charged Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Theobald was arrested for DUI, Speeding and Operating a vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13th.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Lisle police looking for person responsible for deadly hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lisle police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then left him to die in the middle of the road.Police were called to the intersection of Ogden and Yackley around 5:45 Monday morning where they found a man lying unresponsive on the pavement.The man was rushed to the hospital but later died. Police don't have a description of the vehicle that hit him.
LISLE, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy