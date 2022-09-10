Read full article on original website
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Offense vs Montana State's Defense
The final non-conference game week of Oregon State’s 2022 regular season is underway, and the Beavers are preparing to do battle against reigning FCS national runner-up Montana State. It’s a matchup between two undefeated teams, and it's set to unfold at Providence Park on Saturday as Oregon State will play its first game in Portland since 1986.
Local 3-Star DB Brandon Ramirez commits to Fresno State
Brandon Ramirez dreamed of playing college football on Saturdays from a young age – and for one team in particular. “Probably since six, seven years old,” Ramirez said. “All through Pop Warner, we were called the Bulldogs. Hanford Bulldogs.”. Ramirez, a three-star strong safety out of Fresno...
406mtsports.com
Montana State has Oregon State's 'full attention' ahead of injury-filled money game
BOZEMAN — As Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith talked about his team's injuries during his press conference on Monday, he uttered a phrase Montana State fans know well. “Getting into Week 2, 3, it's college football,” Smith said. “Next man up.”. MSU head coach Brent...
247Sports
USC Football Game 3: Quick Look at the Fresno State Bulldogs
Record: 1-1 Last Game: 35-32 loss to Oregon State. Last Meeting: 31-23 USC (2019, L.A.) - Fresno State is coming off a tough three-point last-second loss to Oregon State, which USC will face on the road next week. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 35-7 win over Cal Poly. Head coach Jeff Tedford is taking on his second stint at the program, his first being a three-year stint in 2017-19 where he recorded back-to-back 10-win seasons.
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for USC football's road matchup with Oregon State
USC football announced on Monday that its big road matchup with Oregon State on Sept. 24 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT and air on Pac-12 Networks. The network selection and kickoff time drew much confusion and ire from USC fans for the Trojans, which are currently ranked No. 7 in the nation for a game that might be a Top 25 meeting between two undefeated programs.
GV Wire
The Energy Is Back at Fresno State Tailgates
Walking through the parking lots outside Valley Children’s Stadium, I had to keep my head up for flying footballs and the kids running to catch them. Prepping for the sold-out game Saturday versus Oregon State, thousands of the Red Wave stood over grills or attended other tailgates. It was...
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer
Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
Meeting Melody Carr, wife of Fresno State legend David Carr
You can probably catch Melody Carr cruising Millerton Lake with her family, hosting a book club with friends or trying out the latest TikTok trend with her husband, former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion, David Carr.
Monster Jam returns to Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 12,000-pound monster trucks are returning to Fresno for the Arena Championship Series. The Monster Jam Arena Championship will take place at the Save Mart Center from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12. Audiences will be thrilled by the world-class drivers as they show off their skills in intense races […]
One of the country’s top 100 universities is in the Central Valley
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the third time in a row, UC Merced is one of the top 100 national universities, according to the U.S. News & World Report. In the list released on Monday, UC Merced ranked 97th among national universities and 42nd in overall public universities. It also placed 15th among R2 (high […]
Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
Mountain lion in Visalia walked from opposite side of Sierra
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mountain lion tranquilized and relocated from Visalia Sunday was wearing a tracking collar. It was fitted a year ago by researchers studying the movement of mountain lions. The cat is now about 18 months old and was of age to seek a territory to make his own. When a wild […]
Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
kingsriverlife.com
Instructor Adam Hernandez and RC’s Wildland Fire Program
Wildfires are not a new phenomenon. For millennia, fires have been an integral part of a healthy ecosystem, though a problem has arisen in the last couple hundred years. People and the structures we build have become abundant, that in turn, has given rise to aggressive fire suppression efforts to keep people and buildings safe. While those efforts have kept many out of harms way for a long time, less fire means more fuel build up; more fuel means powerful, out of control fires. That’s where we find ourselves today, battling an out of balance ecosystem, where fire is unstoppable at times. The Reedley College Wildland Fire Program is working hard to train women and men to combat not just the fires that ravage our state on a yearly basis, but train them to help maintain the delicate balance that our forested areas need to have to be healthy.
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno identified
40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was killed Friday night just after 8 pm in front of his mother's house, where he had been staying.
Family calls for answers in Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a missing Selma woman is continuing to plead for answers as the investigation into her disappearance has failed to turn up any solid leads. On Saturday afternoon, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes’ family was joined by Steve Adams, the executive director of the National Center For Child Safety and Awareness, […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Mountain lion removed from city of Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- A mountain lion has safely been removed from Visalia after it was spotted inside the city early Sunday morning. Visalia police say they got a call of the sighting of the big cat around 12:42 a.m. in the 1900 block of west Porter Avenue. They say their officers were able to spot the animal the next street over in the 2000 block of west Sedona Avenue and were able to contain it until wildlife experts were able to get to the scene.
See your favorite heroes at Heroes Fest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fun pop-culture-filled fundraiser is happening on Saturday in Fresno called Heroes Fest. Heroes Fest will take place at the parking lot of Heroes Comics (located at 110 East Shaw Avenue in Fresno) on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature pop-culture personalities like Superman, Batman, Captain America, […]
247Sports
