Corvallis, OR

247Sports

Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Offense vs Montana State's Defense

The final non-conference game week of Oregon State’s 2022 regular season is underway, and the Beavers are preparing to do battle against reigning FCS national runner-up Montana State. It’s a matchup between two undefeated teams, and it's set to unfold at Providence Park on Saturday as Oregon State will play its first game in Portland since 1986.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Local 3-Star DB Brandon Ramirez commits to Fresno State

Brandon Ramirez dreamed of playing college football on Saturdays from a young age – and for one team in particular. “Probably since six, seven years old,” Ramirez said. “All through Pop Warner, we were called the Bulldogs. Hanford Bulldogs.”. Ramirez, a three-star strong safety out of Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

USC Football Game 3: Quick Look at the Fresno State Bulldogs

Record: 1-1 Last Game: 35-32 loss to Oregon State. Last Meeting: 31-23 USC (2019, L.A.) - Fresno State is coming off a tough three-point last-second loss to Oregon State, which USC will face on the road next week. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 35-7 win over Cal Poly. Head coach Jeff Tedford is taking on his second stint at the program, his first being a three-year stint in 2017-19 where he recorded back-to-back 10-win seasons.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

LOOK: Kickoff time announced for USC football's road matchup with Oregon State

USC football announced on Monday that its big road matchup with Oregon State on Sept. 24 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT and air on Pac-12 Networks. The network selection and kickoff time drew much confusion and ire from USC fans for the Trojans, which are currently ranked No. 7 in the nation for a game that might be a Top 25 meeting between two undefeated programs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GV Wire

The Energy Is Back at Fresno State Tailgates

Walking through the parking lots outside Valley Children’s Stadium, I had to keep my head up for flying footballs and the kids running to catch them. Prepping for the sold-out game Saturday versus Oregon State, thousands of the Red Wave stood over grills or attended other tailgates. It was...
FRESNO, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer

Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
EUGENE, OR
YourCentralValley.com

Monster Jam returns to Fresno

Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 12,000-pound monster trucks are returning to Fresno for the Arena Championship Series. The Monster Jam Arena Championship will take place at the Save Mart Center from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12. Audiences will be thrilled by the world-class drivers as they show off their skills in intense races […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
FRESNO, CA
