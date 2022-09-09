ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea cancel Graham Potter's first press conference following the death of Queen Elizabeth, with the nation in morning after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, but other sports appear to be preparing to resume on Saturday

By Will Pickworth For Mailonline
 6 days ago
Graham Potter's first press conference at Chelsea has been cancelled today as Chelsea do not feel it's appropriate as the nation enters a period of mourning following the passing of the Queen.

Aston Villa have also cancelled their press conference ahead of their trip to Leicester City, with Villa expecting the clash to be postponed.

Cricket, Golf, Rugby League and Rugby Union all appear to be preparing to resume on Saturday, although a decision on football is still unclear.

More to follow.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

‘His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears’: Fuming Harry issues terse statement reminding the world of his years in the army after being banned from donning military outfits during events honouring the Queen

Prince Harry today said his 'decade of service is not determined by the uniform he wears' after he was 'banned' from donning a military outfit at the Queen's funeral or the events leading up to it. The Duke of Sussex, who saw action on the front line during two tours...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Heinz Ketchup will have to change iconic sauce bottles and join brands like Gordon's, Twinings and Bollinger in reapplying to King Charles III for their Royal Warrant following the Queen's death

Heinz will be forced to change its iconic ketchup bottles following the death of the Queen. The manufacturing giant, along with other high-profile brands such as Gordon's Twinings and Bollinger all face having to scrap the late monarch's coveted coat of arms from their packaging. The distinctive image depicts the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Women's Super League ticket sales soar after England's historic Euro 2022 victory... but there is still work to be done to make access easier for fans

Euros fever is still alive and kicking despite the delayed start to the Women's Super League season. Arsenal are set to smash the WSL's attendance record in next week's north London derby, having sold more than 45,000 tickets. The record crowd is currently 38,262, set when the two teams met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2019.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch handed one-game touchline ban after receiving a red card for angry outburst at officials during defeat by Brentford... American to serve suspension at next Premier League game against Aston Villa

Jesse Marsch has been banned from the touchline for Leeds' clash with Aston Villa after admitting an FA charge of improper language and behaviour. The Whites boss has also been fined £10,000 for his conduct during his side's 5-2 defeat at Brentford earlier this month. Marsch was sent off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

Prince William and Prince Harry will set aside their feud and support their father King Charles III by marching with him behind the Queen's coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time today. Her Majesty has spent her final night in the Bow Room of her London home...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'He asked me to wear them and I said no problem': Jadon Sancho reveals heartwarming reason behind shinpad celebration after the Man United winger scored in Europa League win against Sheriff Tiraspol

Jadon Sancho has opened up on the reasons for his shinpad celebration after scoring in Manchester United's win on Thursday. The Red Devils winger scored the opener as Erik ten Hag's side eased past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau, Moldova, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the second from the penalty spot.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

