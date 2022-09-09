Chelsea cancel Graham Potter's first press conference following the death of Queen Elizabeth, with the nation in morning after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, but other sports appear to be preparing to resume on Saturday
Graham Potter's first press conference at Chelsea has been cancelled today as Chelsea do not feel it's appropriate as the nation enters a period of mourning following the passing of the Queen.
Aston Villa have also cancelled their press conference ahead of their trip to Leicester City, with Villa expecting the clash to be postponed.
Cricket, Golf, Rugby League and Rugby Union all appear to be preparing to resume on Saturday, although a decision on football is still unclear.
More to follow.
