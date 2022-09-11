ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City tie 0-0

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made six saves for the Houston Dynamo and John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting Kansas City in a scoreless draw Saturday.

Sporting KC (8-15-7) outshot the Dynamo (8-16-6) 20-11.

These teams take to the pitch again Tuesday, with the Dynamo hosting the New England Revolution while Sporting KC hosts D.C. United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

