King Charles speech: What did His Majesty say in his first address to the nation

KING Charles III has addressed the nation in his first speech as reigning monarch.

The King's heartfelt speech follows the sad passing of Britain's beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

What did His Majesty say in his first address to the nation?

In a televised speech broadcast around the world, King Charles III paid a touching tribute to his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, following her death on Thursday.

The new king opened up about his "personal grief" as he pledged his duty to a life of service.

Sitting next to a photo of the late Queen, the King said: "In a little over a week’s time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example."

The royal said the “affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired “became the hallmark of her reign”.

He added: "And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

The new King included best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, sending "my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

King Charles renewed the Queen's promise of 'lifelong service' Credit: Getty

King Charles, who has declared a period of Royal Mourning will be observed until seven days after his mother's funeral, will now be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council meeting at St James' Palace on September 10, 2022.

Charles automatically became King after Her Majesty's sad passing.

Before King Charles' speech, bells rung out at St Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle at noon.

A 96 gun salute followed in London's Hyde Park at 1pm - one round for every year of the Queen's life.

Following the death of his beloved mother on September 8, 2022, Charles, who is now known as King Charles III, gave a sombre statement as he led the nation in mourning.

The new King said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

The King's first speech is now available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

