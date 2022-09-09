ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV hosts rocked by death of the Queen: Vanessa Feltz shakes with tears as she reveals news live on air while Susanna Reid pays emotional tribute to ‘the most constant presence in all of our lives’ on GMB

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

TalkTV presenter Vanessa Feltz was shaking with tears live on air as she announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II - as TV hosts across the nation were rocked by Her Majesty's passing.

The broadcaster was left visibly shaken up as she passed on the news from the Royal Family that people across the world have dreaded for so long.

'It is 6.32pm, the day is 8th September 2022, and I'm extremely sorry to have to bring you the exceptionally sad news that Her Majesty the Queen has died, ' she said.

As she fought back tears and attempted to control her shaking hand as she read from a sheet of paper, the TalkTV host added: 'The news has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty was 96 years old and had reigned for 70 years.

'News of her passing is reaching the rest of the world and she was monarch of more than 100million people.'

On an emotional day for the world, global TV presenters were given the task of informing millions of the Queen's passing.

The emotion has spilled into today as Britain enters a period of national mourning with TV hosts continuing to pay tribute to the Queen, who died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96, yesterday.

During ITV's coverage of Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid, dressed all in black said: 'We knew that she couldn't be immortal and yet I think we all hoped she might be.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnOfy_0hqbXoZK00
TalkTV presenter Vanessa Feltz (pictured) was shaking with tears live on air as she announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWjUd_0hqbXoZK00
The TV host could not hold back tears and as she attempted to control her shaking hand as she read the announcement from a sheet of paper

Appearing alongside her co-presenter Ben Shephard, she added: 'We knew this moment was coming and yet it is still a shock. Only those over 70 years old have known any other monarch and now we will all know another one.

'She was the steady presence as queen while everything else changed over the decades, dignified dutiful devoted to our country to the commonwealth to her family and to a life of service which has been both reassuring comforting but also inspiring.'

As presenters and royal experts reflected on Her Majesty's passing, many felt wounded by the loss of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

On GB News, royal expert Sarah Robertson described the Queen as 'the nations grandmother.'

'It just feels like the suns gone out of the world, I know that might sound dramatic but I feel like I’ve lost a family member,' she said.

‘She’s been this constant in our lives for all that we’ve known.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ePXA_0hqbXoZK00
Susanna Reid (right), appearing alongside co-presenter Ben Shephard (left) on Good Morning Britain, said: 'We knew that she couldn't be immortal and yet I think we all hoped she might be.'

‘I felt wounded like something had given me a short sharp blow and I still feel unsettled and just so very, very sad.’

Sky News spoke to the former Royal Protection Officer for Princess Diana, Prince Philip and most recently the Queen who has now lost a significant person in his life.

David Robinson, who started his career with the Princess of Wales in 1981, said that the reaction from around the world has been a 'fitted tribute to this lady who was remarkable in so many ways'.

'She was a woman of tremendous kindness, she had a great sense of humour. Although I think she was quite shy in many respects, she had this ability to get close to people who had the feeling that they knew her. She was accessible to people, she was in everybody's life,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zapGe_0hqbXoZK00
On GB News, an emotional Sarah Robertson (pictured) described the Queen as 'the nations grandmother' and said she felt like she had lost a family member

An emotional Mr Robinson said it was 'no coincidence' that there was a rainbow over Windsor Castle shortly after the announcement of her death was made.

As one of the first people to find out about Princess Diana's death in 1997, he said that he respected the Queen's decision to stay in Scotland with her grandchildren, Prince William and Harry despite many criticising her.

Speaking about Diana's death, he said: 'The outpouring of grief was unique at that time and i think we are going to see a similar of outpouring grief and loss now because of the Queen's death.

'Although we don't expect everyone to live forever, It is a shock that the queen has died yesterday.'

BBC hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty spoke to Gyles Brandreth, who tried to remain positive as he stood outside Buckingham Palace, watching on as members of the public came to pay tribute.

'While we feel the sadness, we feel the personal void, we must feel for the new King and his sister and brothers and their children, we very much feel for them as people,' he said.

'But at the same time, we can celebrate the most remarkable reign for someone who has represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with such consistency, dignity, honour, grace and good humour over so many years, completely remarkable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJcVO_0hqbXoZK00
Huw Edwards announced the news solemnly, looking into the camera to announce the death of Her Majesty the Queen

It was by no means an easy task to report the Queen's death as TV hosts were rocked by her death.

As royals rushed to Balmoral, there was an overwhelming sense that something was not right.

BBC Presenter Huw Edwards had been broadcasting all afternoon after the Royal Family announcement was made about the Queen's concerning health.

His sombre mood and black tie were an early indication that the worst was feared.

Shortly after the Royal Family announced the Queen's death, and moments before BBC programmes were interrupted for an official news bulletin, an emotional yet composed Edwards said: 'A few moments ago, Buckingham Palace announced the death of HM Queen Eliziabeth II.

'The Palace has just issued this statement, it says the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon

'The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.'

The emotion felt from the news of Her Majesty's death has spread far and wide. Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also broke down in tears as he reflected on meeting the Queen during his time in office from 2015 to 2018.

He described being handed a portrait by the Queen and Prince Philip as she said to him, with a rye smile, "Here you are you can put them in a cupboard I suppose".

'I'm just filled with great sadness,' he said on ABC News while holding back tears.

'Last night as we were filled with such dread because it was obvious that things had turned very bad I took the portrait of the Queen out and set it up and we just thought what an amazing life, what amazing leadership. It is the end of an era.'

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Gmb#Emotion#News Live#Uk#The Royal Family#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
