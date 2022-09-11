Read full article on original website
KTAL
From backup to QB1: Parker McNeil relishing opportunity to start for LA Tech
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In Louisiana Tech’s 52-17 win against Stephen F. Austin, a bright spot was quarterback Parker McNeil. After FBS stops at Troy and Texas Tech, the Austin, Texas native earned his first career start on Saturday night and didn’t disappoint, throwing for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win.
KTAL
Former Northwestern State OC Cody Crill hired as XFL position coach
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating 100s of graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
KTAL
Grants for gardening projects available through NWLA Master Gardners
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardners are accepting grant applications for gardening projects in the region. The grants are available to gardeners in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes and will be accepted until October 14. Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification,...
KTAL
Natchitoches man charged with hit and run of officer
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested in Natchitoches after officers said he led them on a chase through the city on Monday. Just after 11:30 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department says detectives attempted to arrest Gregory Washington at a gas station in the 1400 block of Texas St. Authorities say when officers informed Washington of multiple active warrants for him, he got into his vehicle and reversed quickly. A detective standing in the doorway was knocked to the ground by the vehicle, and Washington fled the area.
