Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1310kfka.com
September 12 – Austin and Janna Jenkins
Austin and Janna Jenkins owners of After Hours Cocktail Bar in Greeley and the Hatchet Houses in Greeley and Fort Morgan join Nick. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
cowboystatedaily.com
Couple Whose Plane Crashed Between Moving Cars On Wyoming Highway Recovering
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The South Dakota husband and wife who crash-landed their small private plane on a Wyoming highway Monday survived, and are recovering in Colorado. Mark and Joyce Buxbaum’s personal airplane’s engine failed over the highway between Medicine Bow and Hanna, Wyoming on...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bull elk charges truck, signaling start of rut season
It’s the time of year when you’ll see more elk than any other time of year, but it’s also when the bulls are more aggressive. This was proven on camera Saturday in a video captured in Estes Park on U.S. 34.
1310kfka.com
Archery hunter trampled by moose after failed hunting attempt
An archery hunter is fighting for his life after being attacked by a moose in western Larimer County. It happened in a remote area off Long Draw Road, 70 miles west of Fort Collins. Larimer County deputies said the man tried to gore the moose with his arrow, he missed, and the moose trampled him. The hunter activated his emergency signal and was found in what deputies described as “very bad shape.” He was airlifted to the hospital, where his condition isn’t known. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says this marks the fourth moose attack in Colorado this year.
cpr.org
A rancher in Weld County canceled his solar project to spend $6 million against Jared Polis
Gov. Jared Polis has spent $7 million of his own money on his re-election campaign this year, reminding Colorado’s political world that he is one of the biggest financial forces in state politics. Not far behind, though, is a new face: Steve Wells, the 64-year-old heir to a ranching...
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
1310kfka.com
2 survive small plane crash in Broomfield
A small plane has crashed in Broomfield. North Metro Fire Rescue was called to a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis and pickleball courts just south of Erie Municipal Airport late yesterday morning. The pilot said the plane had just taken off when it began sputtering and he tried to crash in the water so as not to hurt anyone. The plane hit some trees on the way down before coming to rest in the water. Two men on-board the plane suffered only minor scrapes and bruises. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
82-year-old Colorado man’s dance moves go viral
An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defy his age. And a video of his performance has gone viral, with more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9News
3 shot in Denver
All three are expected to survive. Police are still looking for suspects.
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
2 boys hurt in shooting on Colfax in Denver
The Denver Police Department said two boys were injured in a shooting near Colfax Avenue and taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Driver hits Denver police officer
A driver hit a Denver police officer on Monday night in the Central Park neighborhood.
iheart.com
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
3 shot in Denver overnight
DENVER — Police are looking for the person who shot three people in Denver Saturday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located three...
Comments / 0