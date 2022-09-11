ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

September 12 – Austin and Janna Jenkins

Austin and Janna Jenkins owners of After Hours Cocktail Bar in Greeley and the Hatchet Houses in Greeley and Fort Morgan join Nick. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
GREELEY, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Couple Whose Plane Crashed Between Moving Cars On Wyoming Highway Recovering

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The South Dakota husband and wife who crash-landed their small private plane on a Wyoming highway Monday survived, and are recovering in Colorado. Mark and Joyce Buxbaum’s personal airplane’s engine failed over the highway between Medicine Bow and Hanna, Wyoming on...
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greeley, CO
College Sports
City
Lamar, CO
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Laramie, WY
Football
Greeley, CO
Football
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
1310kfka.com

Archery hunter trampled by moose after failed hunting attempt

An archery hunter is fighting for his life after being attacked by a moose in western Larimer County. It happened in a remote area off Long Draw Road, 70 miles west of Fort Collins. Larimer County deputies said the man tried to gore the moose with his arrow, he missed, and the moose trampled him. The hunter activated his emergency signal and was found in what deputies described as “very bad shape.” He was airlifted to the hospital, where his condition isn’t known. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says this marks the fourth moose attack in Colorado this year.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#Unc#Bears#Las Vegas Bowl#American Football#College Football#Uw#Qb
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
1310kfka.com

2 survive small plane crash in Broomfield

A small plane has crashed in Broomfield. North Metro Fire Rescue was called to a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis and pickleball courts just south of Erie Municipal Airport late yesterday morning. The pilot said the plane had just taken off when it began sputtering and he tried to crash in the water so as not to hurt anyone. The plane hit some trees on the way down before coming to rest in the water. Two men on-board the plane suffered only minor scrapes and bruises. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
BROOMFIELD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Cheyenne Post

Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH

As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
AOL Corp

Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 shot in Denver overnight

DENVER — Police are looking for the person who shot three people in Denver Saturday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located three...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy