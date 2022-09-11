ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Granville girls soccer not totally satisfied despite exacting revenge

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
GRANVILLE ― Such are the high expectations for Granville's girls soccer program that sometimes a win can actually feel like a loss.

Coach Scott Forster had to remind his unbeaten, state-ranked team that it had in fact beaten visiting Bexley 4-2 on Saturday, avenging last year's 1-0 loss in the Division II district finals. Except the Blue Lions (3-4-2) were cheering and upbeat about their effort against Division II's second-ranked team, while the Blue Aces (6-0) had their heads down and were barely smiling.

On paper, it looked like Granville was ready to exact its revenge in a big way. After all, it had beaten Division I power Dublin Jerome 3-1, and the Celtics had trounced Bexley 6-0. But on this day, the Lions hung around behind their scrappy defense, not allowing a second-half goal, and for the first time, the Blue Aces allowed two scores after recording three shutouts and blitzing opponents 34-2 coming in.

"They're acting like they won the game," Forster told his team afterwards. "They had two nice shots, but they were really their only good opportunities. I don't want you acting like you lost. You should be smiling. Sure, it doesn't feel like a 4-0 win, but you still won a game by two goals. We kind of lost our way a little bit there in (in the second half), but the pressure was not really there."

"We got a little frustrated there," admitted senior midfielder and captain Ella Hoover. "We started panicking a little bit, and were trying to force things and weren't passing to our feet. We just need to calm down, play it to our feet and not force the ball. Our midfield has played so strong, we have great chemistry and we connect so well."

The Central District rivals were locked in a scoreless tie when junior midfielder/forward Ava Labocki found sophomore midfielder/forward Hope Mahl for the first goal at 27:45 of the first half. Then, the floodgates opened for Granville, ultimately deciding the game. They reeled off three goals in a little over five minutes. Labocki scored off an assist by junior midfielder/forward Lyndy Van Horn at 11:01, and less than two minutes later, Van Horn cashed in a penalty kick. When Labocki found Mahl for another goal at 5:48, the Blue Aces led 4-0 and were well on their way to victory.

But when Bexley's Isabel Niermeyer split two defenders and looped a shot over Blue Aces' freshman goalie Sydney Lauffer with 2:13, it made it 4-1 at half and appeared to inject some life into the Blue Lions. Despite six second-half shots, after attempting six in the first half and out-shooting Bexley 12-5, Granville could not add on. The Lions, meanwhile, took all three of their corner kicks in the second half, and Sofie Sheridan struck from long range with 9:20 left for the only second-half scoring.

Forster said Bexley played a lot of people behind the ball, but that's something the Blue Aces are used to.

"They put a lot of pressure on us mentally, not necessarily physically," he said. "When we have stretches like that, even though it was only for like 10 minutes, we have to learn to play through it. They say you learn a lot when you lose. It's awesome when you learn a lot and you win."

Granville has a constant target on its back, courtesy of three state runnerup finishes and six state semifinal appearances since 2013.

"Every team we play, is looking to beat us," Hoover said. "We just have to keep getting better."

The Blue Aces are not a team to make excuses. They are, however, at less than 100 percent. Labocki played despite suffering a lower leg injury this week at Johnstown, and had ice on her shin afterward. "She's probably at about 70 percent," Forster said. All season, Granville has been without All-Ohio senior midfielder Ella Schneider, a four-year starter and two-year captain, while she recovers from a concussion.

"Obviously, her experience and leadership on the field is missed," Forster said. "But we're growing in other ways. We've done really well without her."

"It's a big loss, for sure," Hoover said. "It's taught us how to work together. Losing a key player like that, it's brought out other people's skills. When Ella does come back, we're going to be that much better."

