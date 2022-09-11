ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

EVO ICL vision correction available in Utah

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Monson Vision. Monson Vision is excited to announce that the EVO Visian ICL as a premium vision correction option in Utah. This is a truly groundbreaking development in vision correction technology, as the EVO lens offers a clinically-proven alternative to other vision correction procedures like LASIK.
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
KUTV

Check Your Health- 988 Suicide Lifeline Saving Lives

The new three-digit suicide hotline is literally saving lives. Doug Thomas, a Community Health Director for intermountain healthcare, has been working with mental health experts in Utah for years to make this happen. He says we're ahead of the game. “The numbers in the state of Utah have flattened and...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Two dead in plane crash near Utah/Idaho border

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people in southeast Idaho, not far from the Utah border. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, a plane crash was reported east of Preston around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies located...
PRESTON, ID
KUTV

World's largest DNA mapping effort underway in Utah

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Intermountain Healthcare. Intermountain Healthcare’s groundbreaking HerediGene: Children’s Study — the world’s largest DNA mapping effort ever to be undertaken in kids — has reached a milestone of 2,500 enrollments. The increase in children participating in this...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KUTV

3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Life-changing adventures in Hawaii that aren't in guidebooks

KUTV — The following information was submitted by CMP Media. Hawaii has always been a favorite vacation destination but did you know that some of the best life-changing adventures are NOT found in any guidebook? While we put the pandemic behind us, it's time to reclaim all the things we love including travel and experience destinations on a much deeper, meaningful level.
HAWAII STATE
KUTV

Teen faces charges after firing gun near Bountiful High School

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful teen is facing charges after police say the teen fired a gun near Bountiful High School. Police said they were called to the parking lot near the school on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at 640 South 750 East.
BOUNTIFUL, UT

