KUTV
EVO ICL vision correction available in Utah
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Monson Vision. Monson Vision is excited to announce that the EVO Visian ICL as a premium vision correction option in Utah. This is a truly groundbreaking development in vision correction technology, as the EVO lens offers a clinically-proven alternative to other vision correction procedures like LASIK.
KUTV
Utah lawmakers send warning to providers that elective abortion remains felony offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Abortion providers were warned by a group of Utah legislators that elective abortion remained a felony crime in the state. Officials from the state are currently prohibited from bringing cases under the state's trigger ban due to a preliminary injunction. If the preliminary injunction...
KUTV
Deeper look into domestic violence in Utah, toll it takes on families
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates is taking a deeper look at domestic violence crimes in Utah and the huge toll they take on families. This comes on the heels of a 2News Investigation into the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declining to prosecute multiple domestic violence cases.
KUTV
GALLERY: New US citizens sworn in at naturalization ceremony in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Salt Lake County on Wednesday, dozens of immigrants and refugees took the oath of allegiance to become new citizens. 41 people took the oath of allegiance to become citizens in the state. The naturalization ceremony was held at the Kearns library, where Jenny...
KUTV
How 800-pound butter cow sculpture is made for Utah State Fair
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Fair is in full swing through the week. The fair has many attractions including a giant cow sculpture made entirely out of butter. “'It's between 700 and 800 pounds of butter,” said sculptor Matt McNaughtan. The butter cow has been...
KUTV
Doctors, researchers from around the world coming to Utah to discuss stillbirth
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stillbirths in the United States happen in about one in every 160 to 165 pregnancies. Doctors say that's two to three times higher than most countries with the same economic standing. "It's more common than you think," said Dr. Bob Silver, an internal fetal...
KUTV
Check Your Health- 988 Suicide Lifeline Saving Lives
The new three-digit suicide hotline is literally saving lives. Doug Thomas, a Community Health Director for intermountain healthcare, has been working with mental health experts in Utah for years to make this happen. He says we're ahead of the game. “The numbers in the state of Utah have flattened and...
KUTV
Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
KUTV
Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Idaho have identified the victims of a small aircraft crash west of Bear Lake. According to a Thursday update from FCSO, the two were a married couple from Oregon. "We are still waiting to make sure all family...
KUTV
Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections
Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
KUTV
Two dead in plane crash near Utah/Idaho border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people in southeast Idaho, not far from the Utah border. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, a plane crash was reported east of Preston around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies located...
KUTV
World's largest DNA mapping effort underway in Utah
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Intermountain Healthcare. Intermountain Healthcare’s groundbreaking HerediGene: Children’s Study — the world’s largest DNA mapping effort ever to be undertaken in kids — has reached a milestone of 2,500 enrollments. The increase in children participating in this...
KUTV
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
KUTV
West Valley City resident collects baby items for newborns, mothers
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A West Valley City resident is collecting baby items for newborns and their mothers. Patsy Matsamas loves babies and making baby quilts. "There's nothing like a brand new baby," she said. But about 10 years ago, she started doing more for babies than...
KUTV
Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
KUTV
3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
KUTV
Life-changing adventures in Hawaii that aren't in guidebooks
KUTV — The following information was submitted by CMP Media. Hawaii has always been a favorite vacation destination but did you know that some of the best life-changing adventures are NOT found in any guidebook? While we put the pandemic behind us, it's time to reclaim all the things we love including travel and experience destinations on a much deeper, meaningful level.
KUTV
Probationer with serious drug addiction known to carry wanted for assault charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A probationer with a serious drug addiction who is known to carry a loaded gun is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah's Fugitives. LEE EUGENE ELENZ ON METRO GANG UNIT 10 MOST WANTED LIST. Lee Eugene Elenz, 29, is on...
KUTV
Teen faces charges after firing gun near Bountiful High School
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful teen is facing charges after police say the teen fired a gun near Bountiful High School. Police said they were called to the parking lot near the school on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at 640 South 750 East.
KUTV
Homicide investigation underway after body found under overpass in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found under an overpass in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began on Monday around 8:25 a.m. when reports came in that a community member found an unconscious person on the ground near 400 South 600 West.
