Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:
03-05-06-14-25-40
(three, five, six, fourteen, twenty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $17,500,000
